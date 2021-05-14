Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 58th Spring Cotillion on Saturday, May 15

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 58th Spring Cotillion virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

The chapter will present 14 young ladies from the Piedmont Triad and surrounding areas at this year’s cotillion, Becoming: Precious Pearls.

The speaker for the evening is Leslie Patterson, U.S. talent leader for diversity and inclusiveness and U.S. anti-racism leader at Ernst and Young.

In the months preceding the cotillion, the cotillionettes participated in various virtual activities, workshops and service projects.

The chairwomen for the cotillion are Iris Austin, Valarie Diggs, Michelle Evans and Kristina Malloy. The cotillion is choreographed by Tonya Alexander and Malloy and the music is directed by Pamela Stewart. Crystal W. Boyce currently serves as president of the chapter.

The following young women, all high school seniors, will be presented at this year’s cotillion:

Shelby Janelle’ Allen, daughter of Steven Allen and Sheila J. Allen, Southwest Guilford High School.

Reanna Elizbeth Ballard, daughter of Albert Ronaldo Ballard and Regina Williams Ballard, Grimsley High School.