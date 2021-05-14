Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 58th Spring Cotillion on Saturday, May 15

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 58th Spring Cotillion virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The chapter will present 14 young ladies from the Piedmont Triad and surrounding areas at this year’s cotillion, Becoming: Precious Pearls.
The speaker for the evening is Leslie Patterson, U.S. talent leader for diversity and inclusiveness and U.S. anti-racism leader at Ernst and Young.
In the months preceding the cotillion, the cotillionettes participated in various virtual activities, workshops and service projects.
The chairwomen for the cotillion are Iris Austin, Valarie Diggs, Michelle Evans and Kristina Malloy. The cotillion is choreographed by Tonya Alexander and Malloy and the music is directed by Pamela Stewart. Crystal W. Boyce currently serves as president of the chapter.
The following young women, all high school seniors, will be presented at this year’s cotillion:
Shelby Janelle’ Allen, daughter of Steven Allen and Sheila J. Allen, Southwest Guilford High School.
Reanna Elizbeth Ballard, daughter of Albert Ronaldo Ballard and Regina Williams Ballard, Grimsley High School.
Tyler Aaliyah Bodison, daughter of Jonathan Quick and Rondha Quick, Greensboro College Middle College.
Precious Chanel Bracy, daughter of Darrick Bracy and Tara Bracy, Southeast Guilford High School.
Breanna Chadwick, daughter of Daryll Cherry and Michelle Cherry, Parkland Magnet High.
Sophia Lee Clark, daughter of Rudolph H. Clark and Michelle Gethers-Clark, The Middle College at Bennett.
Jordayne Kimberlin Daye, daughter of Clarence Daye Jr. and Pamela Daye, Northern Guilford High.
Micah Inez Eustache, daughter of Harold Eustache Jr. and Eurikca Felipe-Eustache, Parkland Magnet High School.
Kallie A’Lelia James, daughter of Dwayne James Sr. and Keisha McNeil-James, Dudley High School.
Jada Monique Long, daughter of Timothy Long and Monica Miller Long, Jordan High School.
Trinity Roberson, daughter of Leonard Hawkins and Laketta Hawkins, The Academy at Smith.
Breanna Spinks, daughter of Eddie Spinks and Kimesha Kelly, Chatham Charter School.
Jalyn Danielle Thomas, daughter of James F. Thomas Jr. and Tiffany Monique Thomas, Southeast Guilford High School.