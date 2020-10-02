Anchor Hope fills need in Guilford County's foster care system

Imagine that you are a child and you have been removed from your home because it is unsafe. However, right now there are not enough foster families in our community to care for you.
Confused and scared you wonder what is going to happen. How long will it take to find a safe and loving home? Can you imagine waiting hours, days or even weeks in this kind of uncertainty? Many children in our community face this situation.
Anna Brown, Michelle Pyle and Valerie Rogers, members of Christ United Methodist Church, discussed how they might work together to meet this most urgent need of vulnerable children in our community. All three had a heart for working with children and all were motivated to find ways to fill in the gaps of our community’s foster care system. Brown had been a foster parent in the past and along with Pyle and Rogers turned their full attention to help solve this problem in our community.
Brown, Pyle and Rogers had many conversations with the Department of Social Services (DSS), Children's Home Society, The Crossnore School in Winston-Salem and Seven Homes — a foster and adoption agency — and asked about the gaps in the foster care system in Guilford County. They found three urgent needs: temporary shelter for children transitioning into foster care, programs for children aging out of foster care, the need for more foster care parents to provide placements for children and help with respite care for existing foster care parents. After listening and researching, Brown, Pyle and Rogers created the nonprofit Anchor Hope to address many of these specific needs.
In their talks with DSS particularly, the women learned that when children are brought into the foster care system (mostly thru DSS), the children end up spending hours if not days with no place to go. Sometimes the children have to spend several days in the DSS offices with the social worker assigned to them until the paperwork is processed or until a foster family is found. Brown, Pyle and Rogers determined that a committed space for children who are transitioning into the foster care system would alleviate some of the trauma that inevitably exists in children who are removed from their parents.
In September 2020, after two years of searching, Anchor Hope opened a house in central Greensboro that provides safe and secure housing for children in crisis. In addition, Anchor Hope lends support to foster families. Anchor Hope leaders say they furnish a loving environment guided by Christian values for children waiting to be placed with a foster family.
Greg Brown, president of the Anchor Hope board and active since the beginning, said “Anchor Hope fulfills a unique need that hasn’t been addressed by other organizations in North Carolina. That belief has been confirmed since seeing the number of children and social workers using Anchor Hope since its opening.”
Anchor Hope is a place where the social worker, while processing the paperwork, can take the child. Anchor Hope is a home-like environment where the child has a place to sleep, bathe, get a home-cooked meal, receive a clean change of clothes, watch TV, play games and run around on a playground. A social worker always stays with the child while waiting for placement.
Also in their research and communication with community partners working in foster care, Brown, Pyle and Rogers discovered that there is an urgent need to increase the number of new foster parents in order to serve many children in need of foster care in Guilford County. Between 30–60% of foster parents quit each year. This high turnover rate has led to a revolving door of recruiting and educating new foster parents and this puts a strain on everyone in the system.
In addition and related to this high turnover rate, is the need for respite care for foster parents. As foster children can only be placed with another trained foster parent, the options for respite care are minimal. Foster parents need to have a safe place for their foster children to stay while they go to appointments, have surgery, go out of town for a family emergency, or for a much needed rest. Anchor Hope provides some support to foster care families in a number of ways.
In addition, Anchor Hope, as a transitional space for children entering the foster care system, provides life skills training for those children who are aging out of the foster care system. Frequently, those youth need basic life skills as they enter the life of adulthood.
With Anchor Hope, the older children have the opportunity to learn how to create a resume and search for a job; work on their interviewing skills; create a budget and open a bank account; and plan and shop for groceries in order to cook their own meals. Pyle said that the basic goal at Anchor Hope is “to alleviate as much trauma as possible for the children coming into and then out of the foster care system.” Temporarily this program has been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, but will resume when it is safe for all involved.
Ken Maxwell, executive director of Seven Homes which serves the needs of children and families involved in the foster care system, said that one of the hardest realities he has to deal with is when he cannot find a foster care placement and he knows that a child will be sleeping in an office that night. “Such a situation only adds to their despair. That is why I love Anchor Hope, a real house where kids can have a little normalcy when they need it the most,” Maxwell said.
Ruth D. Anderson, Ph.D.
