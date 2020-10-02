Anchor Hope fills need in Guilford County's foster care system

Also in their research and communication with community partners working in foster care, Brown, Pyle and Rogers discovered that there is an urgent need to increase the number of new foster parents in order to serve many children in need of foster care in Guilford County. Between 30–60% of foster parents quit each year. This high turnover rate has led to a revolving door of recruiting and educating new foster parents and this puts a strain on everyone in the system.

In addition and related to this high turnover rate, is the need for respite care for foster parents. As foster children can only be placed with another trained foster parent, the options for respite care are minimal. Foster parents need to have a safe place for their foster children to stay while they go to appointments, have surgery, go out of town for a family emergency, or for a much needed rest. Anchor Hope provides some support to foster care families in a number of ways.

In addition, Anchor Hope, as a transitional space for children entering the foster care system, provides life skills training for those children who are aging out of the foster care system. Frequently, those youth need basic life skills as they enter the life of adulthood.