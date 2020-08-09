REIDSVILLE Artist Robin Balderson unexpectedly began her art career in 2008 while renovating her new Whitsett hair salon and painting abstract scenes on the walls.
Now she owns Eclectic Visions Art Co. at 116 S. Scales St. in Reidsville.
Having lived in her native Grantsville, W.Va., most of her life, Balderson, who worked in her mother’s salon for four years before opening her own at age 23, decided she wanted “a change of scenery.”
Although she considered Raleigh, she decided to move to Whitsett after a friend offered to rent her his town house in Stoney Creek Golf Community. When readying her new business, the Salon of Stoney Creek, Balderson wanted to decorate with abstract art but could not afford what she wanted.
Using a dry wall tool, she did paintings on three walls and framed them. Then, Balderson was shocked, she said, that anyone even noticed as customers asked about those paintings. That encouraged the hair stylist to start putting her ideas on canvas.
Her neighbors really loved the abstract art, she said, and she sold a lot over the years. About a year after she became an artist, Balderson also began painting glassware.
Two years later, customer Claudia Cockman, a retired art teacher, suggested Balderson submit some of her work to the Graham Art Council. A monthlong art exhibition was immediately scheduled at the Paramount Theater.
The first painting Balderson sold was “Chaotic Tranquility.” The buyer, Delaina Ellington, helped her name the piece.
“When you looked at it one way, it was very chaotic,” Balderson said, “but looking at it at a different angle, you could see a path meandering along the water’s edge, and it was very tranquil.”
She continued painting and selling her work, with her hair salon becoming her gallery. In 2013, she had another exhibition, this one at the Mebane Arts Center.
“I always do new pieces for each exhibit,” Balderson said. “I never show the same piece.”
And she keeps all the title pieces from her exhibitions. The first was “Cracks in my Soul,” now hanging in her studio. The second was “Letting Your Light Shine.”
“Abstract is what I love,” Balderson explained.
She said she can do realism and likes impressionistic but admits she has never had an art class.
“I couldn’t draw a square box. God just flipped a switch and said here you go.”
Before starting a piece, Balderson visualizes it in her head.
“I didn’t have that vision when I first started doing abstract,” she said. “I knew I was done with a piece when I loved it.”
In addition to acrylics, Balderson uses a variety of materials to add texture and depth to her creations.
“Now (that) I have that vision, I can texturize a canvas prior to painting, and I have a visual of what I want the painting to look like,” she said, noting that if it has a hard texture, it has be dry and the edges have to be firm before she can apply paint to them.
When her pomeranian, Bogie, broke a clay flowerpot, Balderson stuck the pot in a corner of her garage to use for her art. Later, she shattered it with a hammer, adhered it to the canvas, painted it black, silver and white, then titled it “A Walk on the Moon.”
Another unique material the artist uses quite often is dryer lint.
“I just love 3D look that it gives; it makes the best trees,” she said. “It is just amazing to work with.”
But, Balderson has to anticipate what she is creating — such as trees — to properly place the material she is using. She often incorporates broken glass and/or mirrors to provide dimension.
“I am not confined to any process when it comes to art,” she said.
In 2015, Balderson developed a relationship with a local resident who persuaded her to move to Reidsville. Two years later, she sold her Whitsett salon and moved to Reidsville. Although she rented a booth in Burlington to continue her hair business, she stopped that on July 27 to focus on her art endeavors.
While watching the movie “Safe Haven” filmed in Southport, Balderson said she fell in love with the coastal town and made a special trip there in 2013. She said hopes to move there in the future.
“I just absolutely fell in love with it. It just hit me in my gut,” she said. “The things I always felt in my gut have always been the right decisions for me.”
On one of her trips there, she happened upon a store and ended up renting a booth there for her art.
That also led her to start thinking about opening an art gallery in Reidsville, which she did on July 9, 2019, with six artists.
Richard Hedgecock of Kernersville was her first artist. She had met him when she dropped by Richard Hedgecock Studio and Framing Gallery. His gallery partner, Corby Eisbacher, also exhibits at Ecletic, and Balderson has some of her work at their studio.
Since opening, Balderson’s artist base has expanded to 21, who create a variety of works, such as paintings, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and vintage pieces. The art ranges from realism to impressionistic to abstract, done in watercolors and oils.
Bill Luking, 82, the father of Reidsville physicians Scott and William Luking, does acrylics and abstracts and also writes poetry. His poem “Dark Surf” is about Balderson’s painting titled “Moonlight Serenade.” The poem is exhibited with her painting.
The response to her gallery has been good, Balderson said. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, she was forced to close for two months. Since reopening, she has seen a marked decrease in traffic in her store, but it gradually is picking up again.
There was no income for two months from either of her jobs. Her landlord and business neighbor, Dr. Namish Gosrani, has been “very charitable” through the pandemic, Balderson said.
When she first became an artist, Balderson said she attended Lamb’s Chapel in Haw River. In his sermon, Pastor Brian Biggers talked about the gift that God gives each person.
“You are to use to those gifts to help others,” Biggers preached.
“I was smiling from ear to ear because God had revealed my talent to me and I am using it to help others,” she said. “We all have a gift. God will not reveal that gift until he lives in your heart and then you are to use that gift to help others.
“That resonates with me all the time.”
