As COVID-19's restrictions on socializing linger, and more people find themselves with time on their hands in a warm, outdoorsy season, working from home has simultaneously become an opportunity for working on the home.
Although business slowed down in mid-March and early April, local builders and landscapers say business has rebounded and then some.
“Our phone is ringing,” said David Millsaps, owner of DLM Builders and a member of the Greensboro Builders Association. “We’re not just doing repairs, but big projects, like turning an attic into a kids’ playroom. We put on masks and socially distance the crew, and we try to space out the work so that we don’t arrive all together, and just go on in.”
Maybe it’s people’s inherent need for community, or the need to create gathering spaces for friends and family. Or, a desire to check projects off the to-do list. Whatever the reason, the doers are doing.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said local builder L.T. Donnell as he surveyed his latest project, a backyard wooden deck rebuild in Greensboro. “I’ve been at this a long time, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen all the stores picked clean by mid-morning.”
Now that more people are home to notice the possibilities, the energy people are putting into planning and hiring for projects has turned into a silver lining for builders and landscapers amidst the COVID clouds. The projects themselves also reflect the times, they say, with a focus on family spaces and building community.
“The type of projects we’ve been doing has changed since March,” said Carl Dickerson, owner of All-Terrain Landscapes in Greensboro. “Fire pits, patios and outdoor living spaces are all big right now. People want places where they can get together.”
Three Triad families are among those who have turned pandemic pains into pleasures, with projects that make anyone proud to be a homebody.
Family first
Missy Cooper and Carlos Gutierrez of Greensboro needed plenty of space for their big, blended family of nine children and 11 grandchildren. A house in Browns Summit with a wide front porch and nearly an acre of yard fit the bill. Stay-at-home orders provided the opportunity to start updating the place.
“We bought the house in February, right before the quarantine, and we knew right away that we wanted to do some things,” Cooper said. “It needed a lot of updates, but we liked that it’s a house conducive to a big family. In the summer, we can use the pool and spread out, and in the winter, we can have everyone over for the holidays.”
First came a new paint job for the front porch and inside rooms. Then an outside cleanup of the property and the pool, which also needed a new motor. Next will come a kitchen makeover and swapping out carpet for hardwoods.
Some projects, Cooper and Gutierrez will do themselves. Others, they’ll hire out. They’ll take their time, doing a little here and there, until it’s all done.
“Anything right now that we can do to create positive vibes, and give our life more quality, we want to do,” said Cooper, a nurse. “People say, ‘Will this pandemic ever end?’ Well, there have been pandemics before, and they do end. In the meantime, if we can create beauty and happiness, and bring our family in and provide some peace, we want to do it.”
Shaken, but not sunk
For Ray Pruett and Gregory Cartwright of Winston-Salem, the chance to renovate their home, which is also their business, started out as a near disaster.
As February slipped into March, the couple noticed some alarming changes to their downstairs floor. It had become squishy, and there was a funky smell.
“We thought it might have had something to do with all the rain we had this spring,” Pruett said. “Then, the kitchen sink stopped.”
When the plumbers came to snake out the sink, the device went down the pipe – and pulled back dirt. The house’s main water pipe, running under the house, across the front yard and out to the street, had burst and was leaking under the concrete.
“We had to hire plumbers, people to work on the foundation, people to tear up the floor to get to the pipe,” Pruett said. “Underneath our bamboo floor was a ‘50s asbestos tile floor that required 16 people in hazmat gear for a special cleanup."
A new pipe had to be installed through the front yard.
"It was major,” Pruett said.
If all the repairs and renovations weren’t enough by themselves, by mid-March, statewide COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders had been issued, and in-home businesses like Koru Touch, the day spa Pruett and Cartwright own, had to stop seeing clients.
“We went from 20 clients a day or more to none,” Cartwright said. “We were living on savings. And then, we had to do all this restoration.”
But where one door closed due to COVID, another opened: the couple had saved money in anticipation of taking a trip this spring. Although the trip didn’t happen, the funds the couple had set aside saw them through.
“We were supposed to leave in April for our big trip around the world,” Pruett said. “Of course, COVID called that off. But if we hadn’t saved for the trip, we never would’ve had the money for nine weeks of shutdown and all of this. Things happen for a reason. We got through it.”
Art of the kitchen
Sallie and Bill Daniels of Greensboro already know a few things about multitasking. As an art teacher at Irving Park Elementary School, Sallie Daniels juggles helping children, teaching classes and keeping the creative fires stoked with her glass-blowing hobby as part of a normal routine.
While doing all of that from home this spring, Daniels and her husband Bill decided to raise the bar with a kitchen remodel.
“We thought, ‘OK, let’s do it, we have time,’" she said. “We had canceled all of our vacations because of COVID, so there was really nothing else to do. We put the money we were going to spend on vacation toward the kitchen projects, and we’ve been able to work through them faster just by being at home so much.”
The Daniels family have done their own painting and floor finishing. Bill, a network security specialist, is handy that way, and children Madyson, 15, and Kaleb, 11, helped bust up tile. But the kitchen project required hired help.
First, out came the pantry; in came bookshelves. HVAC, plumbing and drywall had to be moved as the room’s layout changed. New cabinets became part of the project along the way.
Although the project’s end isn’t in sight – yet – they believe the result will be worth the wait.
“Getting on the workers’ calendars has been a challenge, because everybody’s doing this,” Daniels said. “But when it’s done, it’s going to be something great for our family.”
