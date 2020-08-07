HIGH POINT High Point Parks & Recreation staff are offering many different ways to enjoy learning outdoors, including a variety of summer camps this month.
The Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road, High Point) provides programs and a place to learn, conserve and enjoy the natural world through hands-on experiences. Among its popular offerings for children ages 6 to 8 are a series of summer camps, which have been so popular this year that several additional sessions have been added. Each daily session begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.
“PEC’s nature camps provide young people with an opportunity to explore and understand the natural world,” said Dick Thomas, director of the Piedmont Environmental Center. “This early experience helps create a respect and reverence for the many life forms with which we share the planet. Plus, our camps are fun, adventuresome and help encourage curiosity.”
On Aug. 10, Junior Bug campers will spend the day exploring digging, crawling and observing flying insects. Campers will learn how to safely catch, examine and release insects using nets, collecting jars and other tools of the junior entomologist. They will also explore six habitats to collect insects to be entered into the “Bug Olympics” events at the end of the day.
At Junior Rock Camp on Aug. 11, campers will “hound” for rocks and minerals on the PEC trails and in a mineral lab. Four activities and three hikes help campers understand the rock cycle and the geology of the Piedmont region. Campers will make a small collection of samples to take home at the end of the day.
Junior Pond and Lake Camp on Aug. 12 is a revised version of our former Junior Fish Camp. Campers will get a feel for what it is like to be an aquatic scientist as they explore the wetlands and shoreline habits of PEC. Using nets, magnifying glasses, microscopes and other tools, campers will examine tadpoles, fish and invertebrates to learn about their unique adaptations for an aquatic life. In addition, campers will use water quality tests and learn the basics of water chemistry.
On Aug. 13, Junior Bird campers will learn the tips and tricks of observing birds from the professional naturalists at PEC. Campers will visit five bird habitats and keep a checklist of their observations. Campers will also learn how to use binoculars and spotting scopes while involved in a scientific study of birds using the feeders.
The week will round out with Junior Herp Camp on Aug. 14. Campers will spend the day studying snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, toads and salamanders under the supervision of PEC’s staff naturalists. Using a variety of survey and observation techniques, campers will explore all of the “herp” habitats at PEC and practice safe ways to study reptiles and amphibians.
The cost of each PEC Junior Camp is $20 per child for PEC members and $25 for non-PEC members. Parents should call PEC at 336-883-8531 to register. Campers need to bring a lunch, two snacks and a water bottle and be dressed for outdoor activities and weather.
Adult Softball League
High Point Parks & Recreation will offer a “Flash” Fall Adult Softball League with men’s and coed divisions with games at Harvell Park from Aug. 24-Oct. 15.
Registration is open now; cost is $250 per team. First and second place awards will be given for this league.
Contact the athletics staff at 336-883-3480 or tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov for more information or to register your team.
Introduction to paddleboarding
Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St., High Point) will offer additional Introduction to Paddleboarding classes (ages 18+) from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 20 and 29 at Oak Hollow Lake. No experience is necessary. Cost is $50 per person and all equipment is provided with registration.
An intermediate level class will also be offered Aug. 27; call for information. Visit the High Point Parks & Recreation website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3494 to register.
Sunset paddles
While the days are still longer and the weather is still warm, take a guided, sunset tour by kayak around Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. Lake at High Point City Lake Park (Sept. 4) or Oak Hollow Lake (Sept. 25 and Oct. 9).
Kayaks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and program registration is required in advance. Cost is $15 for a single kayak, $22 for tandem kayak and $6 if you bring your own. Registration is open now for all dates and will close when they reach capacity. At that time interested participants will be put on a waiting list and notified if spots become available.
Call 336-883-3498 for paddles at High Point City Lake Park or 336-883-3494 for Oak Hollow Lake; you can register at www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
More online
Stay up to date on recreation options by following the department on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
