Celebrating a 50-year career built brick by brick

Hall talked about the early days in his career.

“That first summer I was doing whatever my dad told me to,” Hall recalled. “I didn’t really have a particular job. If they needed somebody to sweep the floor, I did it. I did whatever he told me.”

Hall returned the next two summers and after graduating from Madison-Mayodan High School in 1968, he enrolled in the business administration course at night at Rockingham Community College while continuing his job at Pine Hall Brick.

That was in the Vietnam war era when the national draft had been reinstated and Hall joined the N.C. National Guard in 1970. He completed his basic training at Ft. Campbell, Ky. and then was sent to Ft. Sill, Okla. for advanced infantry training. He then had one weekend a month and two weeks of duty in the summer with the guard for the next six years.

After his active duty ended in September of 1970, Hall returned to Rockingham County and a full-time job at Pine Hall Brick on Sept. 14.

“When I first started, I was cutting shapes, for my dad and then I ran the brick machines, making brick,” he said. He also supervised the loading of 40,000 bricks per boxcar. They loaded two in the morning then he assisted in the office with the dispatch of the trucks in the afternoons.