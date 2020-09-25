Church responds to need to serve families by organizing food drives

Delafield made a chart to show the congregation that he updates each month showing the amount of food collected each month. He said he feels like that gives ownership of the project to the church because they can see what they are a part of and that will encourage them to keep going.

The Rev. Kathryn Campbell came to the church in June — after the food drive had already been going for a couple months. She said Carter, Delafield and others are doing a great job running it. In her short time at Fellowship Church she has been impressed by the desire of the congregation to be involved in the community and by its giving nature.

Campbell said that as a mother of two she especially appreciates the work the congregation does. The food drive and other things make it easy for the entire family, including young children, to get involved.

“These efforts are easy ways to teach children early to give back and invest in the community and the church. It’s not about getting recognition for ourselves but recognizing Christ in others,” she said.

The donations for the food drive mainly come from the congregation, but some in the community have seen the sign at the church and have dropped off items.