Church responds to need to serve families by organizing food drives

Fellowship Presbyterian Church has always been a mission-oriented church. Mimi Carter, an elder and chairwoman of the mission committee, said that the congregation has always sought to meet the needs of its members and of those in the community.
The church does everything from BackPack Beginnings to get children school supplies to hosting an Angel Tree at Christmas to blood drives and at least a dozen other things. That’s what they mean when they say they are mission oriented.
“We are a relatively small congregation and it’s a huge tribute to them that we’ve been able to do so much,” Carter said.
Fellowship Church has long been involved with collecting food to help stock Greensboro Urban Ministry’s food bank and participating in the annual CROP Walk to benefit the organization. When the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of work and the need for food assistance skyrocketed almost overnight, Fred Delafield was moved to do more.
One day Delafield was watching the news and saw a story from Texas that pictured a line of cars stretched around the block waiting to get food from a food bank. He knew if there was that much of a need in Texas, there was going to be that kind of urgency in Greensboro.
“I realized that this was an issue Fellowship Church needed to get involved in to support families in the Greensboro area,” Delafield said.
Delafield contacted Carter and another Mission Committee member, Linda Ueland, and plans were put into place to start collecting food.
“The church was not meeting in person so it gave us an opportunity to connect. We were able to continue to be God’s hands and feet in the community,” Carter said. During the time the church would normally worship, cars drove through the church parking lot to drop off nonperishable food items. It gave members a chance to wave to each other and have a small bit of personal contact, but from a safe distance.
On April 5, Fellowship Church held the first food drive and since then, the first Sunday of each month is the day to collect food for Urban Ministry's food bank.
In June, Delafield reached out to Ameritek, an engineering firm in Greensboro and talked to the president, Nat Conner, and general manager, Dennis Farley, about the need for nonperishable food items. He asked them to consider partnering with the church. They agreed and, in July, Ameritek employees collected 10,432 pounds of food that was delivered to Urban Ministry in August. Fellowship Church has added an additional 3,247 pounds for more than six tons of food to feed residents of Greensboro during this unprecedented time.
“I think Ameritek is agreeable to doing it again for Christmas,” Delafield said.
The pandemic forced many people who had lost jobs to seek out assistance from food banks. Many of those people had never before needed to visit a food bank but now those families need support. Carter said the church wants to stay relevant in the community and have an impact.
Delafield made a chart to show the congregation that he updates each month showing the amount of food collected each month. He said he feels like that gives ownership of the project to the church because they can see what they are a part of and that will encourage them to keep going.
The Rev. Kathryn Campbell came to the church in June — after the food drive had already been going for a couple months. She said Carter, Delafield and others are doing a great job running it. In her short time at Fellowship Church she has been impressed by the desire of the congregation to be involved in the community and by its giving nature.
Campbell said that as a mother of two she especially appreciates the work the congregation does. The food drive and other things make it easy for the entire family, including young children, to get involved.
“These efforts are easy ways to teach children early to give back and invest in the community and the church. It’s not about getting recognition for ourselves but recognizing Christ in others,” she said.
The donations for the food drive mainly come from the congregation, but some in the community have seen the sign at the church and have dropped off items.
Fellowship Church invites anyone who would like to support the work of Greensboro Urban Ministry to drop off food at one of the upcoming Sunday drives: Oct. 4, Nov. 1 or Dec. 6. Food may be dropped off between 11 a.m. and noon at 2005 New Garden Road.
What is most needed is peanut butter, fruit (canned) and boxed macaroni and cheese. If you are unable to donate during one of the Sunday drives, you can drop off your items at the church office during the week.
