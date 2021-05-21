Club Happenings

Announcements

The Salvation Army of High Point will host its first Field of Flags to honor men and women in active military service, veterans, and emergency first responders on Independence Day.

Community members are invited to sponsor an American flag to be placed on the field at The Salvation Army Citadel Corps in honor or memory of a family member or friend. Flags will be on display July 4 for the community to view and pay tribute to those in High Point and surrounding communities who made and continue to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Flag sponsorships are $35-$40 each and can be reserved now through June 14. A special service will be held at 3 p.m. July 4 at the Field of Flags to recognize the men and women represented on the field, complete with music, a short program and the sounding of taps. Local business owners can also sponsor the Field of Flags for $500 which will include their company logo on the field entrance banner, special recognition sign for employees/patrons and acknowledgement during the service.

The Salvation Army serves approximately 500 veterans annually through William Booth Gardens Senior Living Facility, child care at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and primarily through emergency rent, utility, clothing and food assistance.

For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

