When the world first went sideways with the COVID-19 pandemic, people struggled to change gears and found it difficult to make sense of the “new normal.” Shayne Maggard, a rising junior at High Point University, wanted to find a way to help.
“When I moved back home (to Kernersville) in March, I talked with my mom about what I could do to help,” Maggard said. She had been hired to play Snow White at parties and events, so her mom suggested she put that costume to use and send messages from the beloved Disney princess.
“I already had the dress, I can do the voice, so it made sense,” said Maggard.
Maggard put on social media that she could arrange for personalized messages from Snow White and she began to get requests.
So far, she has sent about a hundred messages, some as far away as Colorado and Idaho.
She hopes to eventually get messages all the way to California. She said she gets requests for messages for all ages. She has done birthday messages, high school graduation messages and potty training messages.
The content ranges from a “happy birthday” to “be nice to your siblings” to “get your homework done!”
“I work really well with children, and sending the messages to kids and getting feedback is heartwarming,” Maggard said. She has played Snow White and Belle at parties and events and was Dorothy in her high school’s production of Wizard of Oz. She also was a summer intern at Forsyth Summer Enrichment, so she has a lot of experience in character and with young children.
Maggard said she will wait until she has several messages to record at once, then she will transform herself into Snow White and make several messages at once. She puts up a curtain in her kitchen and uses her iPhone to make the videos with a household lamp for lighting.
“It’s nothing fancy, but it works!” she said. The kids don’t seem to notice the homemade studio; they are just thrilled that Snow White knows their name.
Maggard is a theater and Spanish double major with a minor in musical theater. She recently played the role of Alice Murphy in High Point University’s production of “Bright Star,” a musical play written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. The story is written against the backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains and uses flashbacks to tell the story of a young Alice growing up in Zebulon, N.C., and the adult Alice, the editor of a magazine in Asheville, who feels a strange connection to a budding young writer just home from war.
When she is not Snow White or on stage, Maggard loves to read, listen to music and is just a typical student. She is an ambassador for High Point University and gives tours to incoming students.
“The ultimate goal is to pursue acting professionally. It’s my dream to be on Broadway and be a working actress,” said Maggard. Her role model and inspiration as she pursues that dream is Sutton Foster, a female Broadway star who Maggard says is a triple threat: she sings, dances and acts. Maggard also does all three, and that’s a good arsenal to have when pursuing Broadway dreams.
“It’s all in God’s hands, but that’s the dream,” she said.
One more thing Maggard has going for her is her experience living abroad. She lived in Mexico and Nicaragua. She is bilingual and that — combined with her other talents — will take her a long way toward reaching her dream.
