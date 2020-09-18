Columnist shares how a bee sting led her to venom immunotherapy

Picnic baskets filled with grilled chicken sandwiches, avocado, basil leaves and mayonnaise, a fruit salad of watermelon, nectarines and fresh cherries with a star anise and mint syrup, and double ginger cookies herald a good day.
Late summer and early autumn are pleasant days for picnics, memories of which I carry from childhood. On my mother’s side (Swedish), all of our relatives eagerly took to mountains and meadows with picnic baskets loaded. Neither tables nor chairs were required, only a pleasant shady spot, preferably with a stream alongside, blankets to sit on, and plenty of food. Cloud watching, wildflower collecting and a little gossiping filled the sunny days, with children free to roam and dream.
Unwelcome were stinging insects. I don’t recall being bothered by bees, wasps, hornets or yellow jackets much, and only being stung, by a honeybee, once. However, as an adult I was stung by a yellow jacket and had a life-threatening reaction and ended up in the hospital. It was a frightening experience that instilled new respect for stinging creatures.
According to the Journal of Asthma and Allergy, between 5% and 8% of people will experience a severe allergic reaction to insect stings. The risk among beekeepers is as much as 32%.
Systemic reactions range from mild (pain and swelling at site of sting) to life-threatening (hives and itching all over the body, difficulty swallowing and breathing, decrease in blood pressure). Severe reactions require immediate medical attention. It has been estimated that there are 100 deaths a year from stings, though the number is presumed to be a serious underestimate as some deaths are attributed to heart attacks, sun stroke and other causes.
Following the advice of the emergency room doctor, I visited an allergist and after further testing was placed on venom immunotherapy. For several years I have had monthly injections of bee, wasp, hornet and yellow jacket venom. I carry EpiPens everywhere I go.
After five years or so the venom immunotherapy should have a lasting effect that will provide 90% protection from another serious reaction, but I will always carry an EpiPen.
We have lived alongside bees for as long as we both have existed. They are a part of our history and our language: busy as a bee, mad as a hornet, making a bee line.
Philosophers from Plato onward used bees as a metaphor for human activity. Virgil, in Book I of the Aeneid, written between 29 and 19BC, suggested honeybees embody the ideal of a like-minded community working in a disciplined way toward a shared goal:
Like bees in spring across the blossoming land,
Busy beneath the sun, leading their offspring,
Full grown now, from the hive, or loading cells
Until they swell with honey and sweet nectar,
Or taking shipments in, or lining up
To guard the fodder from the lazy drones;
The teeming work breathes thyme and fragrant honey. (Aeneid I, 430-6)
The relatively tiny insects have a powerful defense mechanism that makes even grown men fearful: a stinger. Unfortunately for the bee, once the stinger has been used and the bee withdraws, the stinger and part of the bee’s intestines are left behind, causing the death of the bee. This happens because the stinger has a barb on the end that prevents the bee from exiting without leaving body parts behind.
For all their value, including pollination services and honey, honeybees presented an opportunity to assign characteristics, positive and negative, to women. Geoffrey Chaucer’s "Canterbury Tales," written between 1387 and 1400, declare:
Now such a wife I pray God keep me from!
Lo, with sleights and subtleties
In women are, for always as busy as bees
Are they, we simple men for to deceive.
Honeybee colonies will nest in old fallen logs or hollows of trees. They are also content in man-made hives often seen dotting the rural landscape where they are carefully tended.
Wasp nests are honeycombed and often built under the eaves of buildings, porches or behind shutters. Yellow jackets build complex nests underground.
Colonies of hornets live in nests hanging in trees. They are created by chewing wood to create the substance that becomes the large, grey, globe-shaped papery nest.
A 1553 translation of the Aeneid by Scotland’s Alexander Douglas described a familiar condition: "… in bed with heid full of beis," or "a head full of bees," which evolved to “a bee in your bonnet” by the Rev. Philip Dodderidge. In his 1790 Letters Dodderidge wrote: "I suppose you have heard of Mr. Coward's pranks. He has, as the Scotch call it, a Bee in his Bonnet," describing a man obsessed with a thought.
The reputation of hornets is worse than that of bees because they will also swarm, they have smooth stingers (no barbs), which means they can sting repeatedly without losing their stingers or their lives, and they are aggressive. The term “mad as a hornet,” a North American phrase, was first used in the mid-1800s. "Murder” hornets are so named for their large size and habit of decapitating their favorite prey … bees.
Yellow jackets are also aggressive, not requiring more than a hint of perceived danger to set them off on a stinging fury. They are among the least welcome insect visitors at picnics as they love fruit and sugary foods to the terror of picnickers. Unlike the vegetarian bees, hornets and yellow jackets are omnivores, seeking protein sources including honeybees, bumblebees and carpenter bees in addition to sugary nectar and picnic foods.
Yellow jackets emerge from a small round hole in the ground with such speed that you often don’t know they are nearby until you are stung. Don’t bother trying to block the entrance to their nest, if you happen to find it, as they have exits as well.
Bumblebees and carpenter bees also have smooth stingers and can sting repeatedly, but ironically, the males have no stingers though their role is to protect their territory. They will fly at your face, hovering menacingly, but it is “all talk.” They are also mostly solitary bees, thus, with no army to call to action, less threatening to humankind.
Time and fear has taught me to be careful when outdoors, avoiding perfumes and brightly colored clothing, both of which may attract bees. If you have food with you, keep it covered. Do not drink from open cups or bottles without looking inside first. If you are stung and more bees are around, it is OK to run; don’t waste time swatting at them, as that is a signal to them to call in their troops for an all-out attack. Get away as quickly as you can! An angry swarm can follow you for up to a mile, so try to get inside a building.
Bees, wasps, hornets and yellow jackets are incredibly important for a secure food crop around the globe. They also pollinate most of our flowers and our native plants. Honeybees, though not native, are important for commercial crops. Studies have shown that native bees are better pollinators but are not as easy to control as honeybees. Hives of honeybees are shipped around the country, from one crop to another throughout the growing season.
Work in your garden, read a good book in the shade of a tree or hike a trail. Bees, wasps, hornets, and yellow ackets will be around, but now you know to avoid attracting them, to pay attention to their behavior and to be prepared to act quickly if they become aggressive. We share this Earth with lots of creatures and each has a place, even bees, wasps, hornets and yellow jackets.
Author, lecturer and naturalist/conservationist, Kathy Schlosser welcomes questions and comments at kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or 336-855-8022.