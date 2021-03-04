Community Briefs

Camps will have a reduced number of campers and follow safety protocols. Due to smaller numbers, camp slots are likely to fill up quickly. Caregivers are encouraged to register now to secure a spot.

Words Matter Poetry Contest

In honor of National Poetry Month, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host the inaugural Words Matter Poetry Contest this April. Writers aged 5 and older are invited to submit a video of themselves performing their original work by March 26. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4wt9h7rz to participate.

A panel of writers and Parks and Recreation employees will judge the submission based on performance, originality, creativity and artistic quality. Winners will be awarded in three categories: Kids, teens and adults. The videos will be showcased on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Wednesdays throughout the month. The public will choose a weekly Fan Favorite by liking or reacting to the videos on Facebook. Fan Favorites and finalists in each category will be announced weekly and winners will be announced via a Facebook live event April 30.

Videos may be no longer than five minutes and poems may not contain profanity, obscenity or explicit sexual imagery, nudity or graphic depictions of violence. See contest rules at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.