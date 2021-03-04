Community Briefs

Cottontail Crawl
Downtown Graham is hosting a Cottontail Crawl event March 15-28 for adults 21 and older.
Participants will collect eggs and prizes “crawling” from business to business using the Cottontail Crawl Passport. Visit with the participating shops, restaurants and bars as they host specials, merchandise and event entertainment. This is a non-competitive “egg hunt.” Eggs can contain candy, raffle prizes or coupons to businesses and organizations in Alamance County.
The cost is $5 per person and residents must pre-register by March 8 for a Cottontail Crawl Passport to participate.
To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Business wishing to participate should email Emma Griffin at egriffin@cityofgraham.com or call 336-513-5510.
New Körner’s Folly exhibit
Historic Körner’s Folly in Kernersville has launched a new virtual exhibit, “Who Was Aunt Dealy?,” investigating the life of Clara Körner, and it is available on the organization’s website at www.kornersfolly.org.
This exhibit aims to provide more information and context about the life of Clara Körner, also known as Aunt Dealy, and her experiences. Körner’s life, spanning the years 1820 to 1896, offers a unique opportunity to explore the impact that slavery, Reconstruction and a fast-changing society had upon the lives of Americans during this historical period.
The “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” the exhibit traces the story of a woman who was born into enslavement and yet enjoyed rare privileges for a Black woman during this historical period, and also made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the family who lived at Körner’s Folly.
The exhibit will be available on the organization’s website through the end of the year.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
St. Paddy’s concert
The High Point Arts Council will present a St. Paddy’s concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 11 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The Jason Pierce Trio will perform Irish music.
This will be a hybrid performance with only 75 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures.
Tickets are $10 for each person or livestream link. To purchase, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For information, contact Bryon Stricklin at programs@highpointarts.org.
Upcoming programs
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following programs — they are women only unless otherwise indicated:
- Medicare Simplified: noon-1 p.m. March 10. With Bob Boyd, Senior Resources of Guilford. Open to men and women. Register: tinyurl.com/2nk8usc6.
- Virtual Interviewing — The New Normal: 10-11 a.m. March 11. With Tiffany Harris, Truliant Federal Credit Union. Guilford. Open to men and women. Register: tinyurl.com/3bk6cpez.
- Family Budgeting in Uncertain Times: 10-11 a.m. March 16. James Williams, branch leader, Truist Bank (formerly BB&T). Open to men and women. Register: tinyurl.com/h2rd3dj7.
- Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. March 18. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney. Register: tinyurl.com/sjkjb5r.
- COVID-19 — The Updated and Current Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants: 4-5 p.m. March 24. With Richard Craig, attorney at law, Legal Aid of N.C. Open to men and women. Register: tinyurl.com/wuanxf5w.
Also, staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.
For information, call 336-275-6090, email info@womenscentergso.org or visit www.womenscentergso.org.
Summer camp signups
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2021 day camps — All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy and Recreation Center Day Camp — and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp for teens. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.
Camps will have a reduced number of campers and follow safety protocols. Due to smaller numbers, camp slots are likely to fill up quickly. Caregivers are encouraged to register now to secure a spot.
Words Matter Poetry Contest
In honor of National Poetry Month, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host the inaugural Words Matter Poetry Contest this April. Writers aged 5 and older are invited to submit a video of themselves performing their original work by March 26. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4wt9h7rz to participate.
A panel of writers and Parks and Recreation employees will judge the submission based on performance, originality, creativity and artistic quality. Winners will be awarded in three categories: Kids, teens and adults. The videos will be showcased on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Wednesdays throughout the month. The public will choose a weekly Fan Favorite by liking or reacting to the videos on Facebook. Fan Favorites and finalists in each category will be announced weekly and winners will be announced via a Facebook live event April 30.
Videos may be no longer than five minutes and poems may not contain profanity, obscenity or explicit sexual imagery, nudity or graphic depictions of violence. See contest rules at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.
For information, contact Laura May at laura.may@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-297-4889.
Parks and Trails for Health
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new online campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get moving and get outside.
Parks and Trails for Health (PATH) is an initiative designed to encourage physical activity in parks, trails, greenways and other outdoor spaces in North Carolina.
The online campaign will highlight places and programs that can help North Carolinians improve their health and well-being by connecting with nature. It will also feature virtual activities and educational series focused on diverse voices in the outdoors and careers in recreation and natural resource protection.
The campaign is part of a broader agency initiative to expand outdoor recreation opportunities that improve physical and mental health, use state and local parks for outdoor learning experiences, and provide open space resources to diverse communities.
To achieve these goals, the department is focused on adding and improving trails and other outdoor facilities at state-owned sites and in partnership with local governments, providing outdoor educational opportunities for all North Carolina children, investing in maintenance and staffing at state parks and trails to ensure a high-quality visitor experience, and supporting the outdoor recreation industry.
Visit www.ncdcr.gov/path to learn more about PATH and links to suggested activities at state parks, historic sites, museums and the zoo.
