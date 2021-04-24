Community Briefs

Spring Fling Art Sale
Triad artists will offer a Spring Fling Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point.
The sale will include artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
For information, call 828-817-3370.
21 Conversations
Greensboro Bound’s 2021 Literary Festival, 21 Conversations, will be held virtually May 13-16.
The majority of the conversations featuring North Carolina authors paired with authors from around the globe, including Roxane Gay, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Sharon Salzberg and Allan Gurganus, were pre-recorded in March.
However, a handful of standout live conversations and workshops will feature Nnedi Okorafor, presented in partnership with the UNCG University Libraries; former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins with Ron Rash, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro; and Candacy Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” with Natalie Pass-Miller, preservationist and owner of The Historic Magnolia House, one of only four Green Book sites still in operation in North Carolina, sponsored by Downtown Greensboro. Paid live workshops include “All Up In Your Feels” poetry workshop and “Your Story, Your Voice” writing workshop.
Attendees can access the festival schedule and register or RSVP to access event links at www.greensborobound.com.
Parks and Rec magazine
The summertime issue of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s magazine, “Discover Greensboro,” is now available in English and Spanish at www.gsoparksandrec.com. The magazine is a guide on what Parks and Recreation offers, including summer camp options, new programs for teenagers and children 10 and younger, and outdoor experiences available citywide.
“Discover Greensboro” is made possible by local sponsors. To become a “Discover Greensboro” sponsor, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships.
Musical auditions
Creative Greensboro is accepting audition videos for “MUSEP the Musical — Broadway through the Decades.” This cabaret-style performance will be recorded on June 15 and livestreamed in July as part of the Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert series. Interested performers are asked to submit a video audition, including a link to a pre-recorded performance of the individual or duo singing any musical theater song, by May 14. In-person callbacks may be scheduled for May 17-18. Learn more and submit your registration at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Creative Greensboro seeks a racially diverse cast, and encourages auditions by Greensboro area performers ages 7 and older.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Speakeasy at the Station
Speakeasy at the Station is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point.
The center is in a historic freight train station that was built in the 1930s and this vintage facility led to the theme for this friend-raising event to benefit the arts.
The evening will include WW & The Prohibition Band, the Three Graces Dancers and dinner by Plain & Fancy. There also will be an outdoor cigar bar, blackjack table, specialty drinks and a silent auction.
Although costumes are not required to attend, there will be a prize for the best roaring 1920’s attire.
General admission is $60 per person and can be purchased at www.HighPointArts.org/events or by calling 336-889-2787.
Historical restaurant reopening
The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park will reopen May 27 with a new team managing operations. Heritage Dining and Events, led by Sharon Pinney and Chef John Gamradt of Boone, brings a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry to the historical restaurant at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
To book reservations, call 336-372-7875. For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.
Updated reopening plans
In response to changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:
- The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 100 or fewer.
- Gardens are accepting outdoor wedding reservations for 100 people or fewer.
- Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are limited to 50% capacity. All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.
The following facility hours have also changed:
- All recreation centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays by reservation or for planned programs. The active adult centers have different hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation or for planned programs.
- Lakes have returned to their regular seasonal schedule of being closed one day per week, but otherwise open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.