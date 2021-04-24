Community Briefs

For information, call 336-373-2974.

Speakeasy at the Station

Speakeasy at the Station is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point.

The center is in a historic freight train station that was built in the 1930s and this vintage facility led to the theme for this friend-raising event to benefit the arts.

The evening will include WW & The Prohibition Band, the Three Graces Dancers and dinner by Plain & Fancy. There also will be an outdoor cigar bar, blackjack table, specialty drinks and a silent auction.

Although costumes are not required to attend, there will be a prize for the best roaring 1920’s attire.

General admission is $60 per person and can be purchased at www.HighPointArts.org/events or by calling 336-889-2787.

Historical restaurant reopening

The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park will reopen May 27 with a new team managing operations. Heritage Dining and Events, led by Sharon Pinney and Chef John Gamradt of Boone, brings a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry to the historical restaurant at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.