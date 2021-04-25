Community news in brief

Speakeasy at the Station
Speakeasy at the Station is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point.
The center is in a historic freight train station that was built in the 1930s and this vintage facility led to the theme for this friend-raising event to benefit the arts.
The evening will include WW & The Prohibition Band, the Three Graces Dancers and dinner by Plain & Fancy. There also will be an outdoor cigar bar, blackjack table, specialty drinks and a silent auction.
Although costumes are not required to attend, there will be a prize for the best roaring 1920’s attire.
General admission is $60 per person and can be purchased at www.HighPointArts.org/events or by calling 336-889-2787.
Historical restaurant reopening
The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park will reopen May 27 with a new team managing operations. Heritage Dining and Events, led by Sharon Pinney and Chef John Gamradt of Boone, brings a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry to the historical restaurant at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
To book reservations, call 336-372-7875. For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.
Updated reopening plans
In response to changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:
The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 100 or fewer.
Gardens are accepting outdoor wedding reservations for 100 people or fewer.
Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are limited to 50% capacity. All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.
The following facility hours have also changed:
All recreation centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays by reservation or for planned programs. The active adult centers have different hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation or for planned programs.
Lakes have returned to their regular seasonal schedule of being closed one day per week, but otherwise open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.