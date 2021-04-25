Community news in brief

To book reservations, call 336-372-7875. For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

Updated reopening plans

In response to changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:

The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 100 or fewer.

Gardens are accepting outdoor wedding reservations for 100 people or fewer.

Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are limited to 50% capacity. All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.

The following facility hours have also changed:

All recreation centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays by reservation or for planned programs. The active adult centers have different hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation or for planned programs.

Lakes have returned to their regular seasonal schedule of being closed one day per week, but otherwise open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.