The High Point Public Library will host a virtual discussion with authors Susanna Kearsley, C.S. Harris, Anna Lee Huber and Christine Trent at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 via Zoom and Facebook Live. This event, in conjunction with Sourcebooks and Poisoned Pen Press, will be a moderated discussion with the authors about their collaboration on the historical fiction anthology “The Deadly Hours,” to be published Sept. 1.
Registration for the event is required in order to receive an invitation to the Zoom event; patrons may also join the virtual event via Facebook Live.
Sunrise Books of High Point will partner with the library and sell copies of the books. To order a copy in advance, visit https://sunrisebookshp.indielite.org/.
For information about this free event, contact Julie Raynor at 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.
Army division seeking members for reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion Sept. 23-27 in Kansas City, Mo., contact Bob Haynes at 224-225-1202 or 2idahq@comcast.net. Also, visit www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/.
N.C. Cigar Box Guitar Festival rescheduled
The North Carolina Cigar Box Guitar Festival, originally set for June 13, was postponed. It will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 10 at Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville.
The festival encourages the revival and interest in handmade stringed instruments, leading to historic education that explores the roots of American music.
For information, contact Gregory Musgrove at 336-297-4625 or visit https://northcarolinacigarboxguitarfestival.org/.
Conference announces keynote speaker
Author Jon Gordon will be the keynote speaker for the inaugural impact. Leadership Conference on Oct. 15 at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.
It aims to develop and grow impactful leaders committed to inclusivity, collaboration and positive change in their community and world.
As the keynote speaker, Gordon will kick off the conference. He has published eight books that focus on positivity in the workplace.
Individual tickets are on sale now at impactgso.com.
