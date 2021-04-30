Family business brings Triad Comic Con to area May 16

Students in Fred Sr.’s classes would give their old comics to him to hand over to Fred Jr., contributing to a collection of more than 300 comic books.

When Fred Sr. retired, he started selling comic books because he needed something to do. He was still a part of the electronics business (turned car stereo business) and noticed the businesses meshed well together. People would come in for a stereo and browse the modest comic book shelves. Customers would purchase a car stereo and a stack of comic books. But the comics were just a side item, much like the soda and snacks sold in the store today.

“Parker’s was the last place in High Point you could buy comics ... by the mid-1990s, all the other comic stores were gone,” Fred Sr. said. So when Eastgate Car and Home Audio started selling comics more than 10 years later, High Point once again had a comic supply, however modest it was.

As the elder Wright recalled his childhood, he spoke of a footlocker at his aunt’s house that was filled with comics. The newest one was from 1955, so there were bound to be some valuable comics in that collection. He called to inquire about it, hoping to secure the comics for Fred Jr.’s store.