Freedom House, a 501c3 nonprofit in our community, provides a home where women and their children live together in a supportive, structured, Christian environment as the mothers work on their recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
The women complete an educational program that helps them understand addiction and how to break free from behaviors and beliefs that contributed to their harmful lifestyle.
“Through its successful rehabilitation program, Freedom House is able to provide young children who are in danger of losing their mothers to addiction with an opportunity to grow up in a fully restored environment where they can thrive,” said Houston Core, executive director of Freedom House for the past eight years.
In 2015, Anna Edwards graduated from the program and now works as operations and program manager for Freedom House. She said it was life-changing in every possible way for her and her son. She received the support and guidance she needed during a vulnerable time in her life.
With the direction from Freedom House, Edwards started to feel secure enough to start a new life. She pointed out that many women who have graduated from the program have changed the course of the next generation in their families by breaking the cycle of addiction.
While at Freedom House, women and children are also provided food, clothing, transportation, case management and employment training, along with a Christian 12-Step program with substance abuse counseling. Life skills and education in parenting, employment and money management is provided for each participant.
Freedom House offers a multi-month program where women can overcome their addictions and reunite with their families. “After completing the Freedom House program, our mothers return to mainstream society as productive citizens; free from the addictions that once threatened their lives," Core said.
Ann Reilly, 2006 founder and current board chairwoman, said that what Freedom House does really well is give families a sense of belonging and acceptance. “As a population of people, most addicts have felt very isolated and condemned by others," she said.
The families are welcomed into a "very nonjudgmental and loving environment,” Reilly said. She explained that most residents say they immediately feel a sense of community and belonging that they have never felt in their lives.
“The majority of our graduates stay for years in the aftercare program, so they have a strong connection with others that have gone through recovery with us as well,” Reilly said.
Freedom House provides a Christian program in which the staff and volunteers try to carefully model the love of Christ in all that they provide and in their interactions.
“It doesn’t always look the same, but the seed that is planted when a mother understands she is truly loved and has truly changed, always bears fruit,” Core said.
Freedom House Thrift Stores support the work of Freedom House financially and as an opportunity for work-skills training.
“Most of the mothers that enter our program have never had a job,” Core said. “Our thrift stores are a vital part of our rehabilitation program and help us provide our mothers with job training skills. When they leave Freedom House, they have the skills they need to obtain a good job and are capable of providing for their families. Our stores are located at 3724 Battleground Ave., 4639 West Market St. and 1312 Bridford Parkway.”
Volunteers are involved in every aspect of the Freedom House ministry.
“We have a need for volunteers in every capacity,” Reilly said. Volunteers raise funds for the recovery programs and help run the thrift stores and a farm. “We need volunteers who might like that type of work as well as drivers and babysitters for our families. Anyone who is interested in our vision to help mothers and children can be placed in a volunteer position that will be life changing,” she said.
Core marvels at the change she witnesses when moms become the mothers they have always dreamed about and where children have the love and stability they have been lacking. “That type of change is infectious and inspiring to everyone around, including me, and that is why I love this place,” Core said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.