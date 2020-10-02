From Halloween to hoops, High Point offers variety of activities in October

HIGH POINT — Fall is here with cooler temperatures and a variety of activities for all ages, including events to enjoy Halloween fun.
Here's how the city's Parks and Recreation department plans to help residents stay active, get involved and connect with others in the community.
Halloween Hoopla
High Point Parks and Recreation’s “Halloween Hoopla” will feature a virtual costume contest, community scarecrow scene contest and a Great Pumpkin Hunt in some of the local parks. There will also be a Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru event. All events are free.
- The virtual costume contest has two age categories: ages 12 and younger and ages 13-18. It also has three costume categories: scariest costume, best superhero costume and most unique costume. Contestants must pre-register by Oct. 12; visit www.highpointnc.gov/HalloweenHoopla for more information and a link to register. Virtual invitations to the Oct. 15 judging process will be emailed to each contestant.
- Are you decorating your yard for fall this year? The department invites you to get in the community spirit and create the best scarecrow scene for the scarecrow scene contest. The three judged categories will be best scarecrow scene, scariest scarecrow scene and prettiest scarecrow scene in the following ZIP codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265 and 27282. Registration is limited and required by Oct. 13 at www.highpointnc.gov/HalloweenHoopla. All scenes must be completed by midnight Oct. 14 for judging the following day. High Point Parks and Recreation staff will visit each location to judge the entries.
- Explore some of High Point’s local parks while participating in The Great Pumpkin Hunt from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Parks and Rec staff will be hiding pumpkins at eight participating department facilities. For each pumpkin you find, you win a small prize. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Locations and additional information are listed on the department's website at www.highpointnc.gov/368/Parks-Recreation.
- Wear your costume and trunk-or-treat from your car at the final event of Halloween Hoopla 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Treats will be passed out from the trunks of festively-decorated vehicles as participants drive through the High Point Athletic Complex, at 2920 School Park Road in High Point. Masks are recommended for participants. Don't forget to bring a candy bag to collect all your goodies. Volunteer “Trunkers” are needed to decorate vehicles and donate candy to distribute to the children. If you would like to volunteer, as an individual or a group, please contact Keonna Hayes at keonna.hayes@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3508.
Youth Archery
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) is offering an introductory course in archery for children ages 5–12, teaching the fundamentals of proper shooting form, technique and range safety in an environment that encourages focus, self-confidence and sportsmanship. All equipment will be provided. Cost is $25 per student.
Please contact Gerard Harvey at gerard.harvey@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3506 for additional information.
E-Sports League
The E-Sports League is back, and football is up next. Designed to provide teens and young adults a recreational and competitive gaming experience from home, registered participants will compete in various games at different skill levels using video games on X-Box, PS4 and Switch. The Mission Control app is free to download and participants receive a T-shirt with their program registration. Trophies will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners.
Please contact Kimili Long at 336-883-3504 or kimili.long@highpointnc.gov for more information.
Senior Center Health Fair
The Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (600 Hamilton St., High Point) will host a drive-through health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6. Registration is not required. The annual event links adults age 50+ with multiple community agencies providing screenings, resources and information. Some lucky vehicles will receive special giveaways and "door prizes," donated by participating agencies. Please call 336-883-3584 with questions.
Family Open Gym
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) will offer Family Open Gym Time from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 13 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17.
Please stop by or call 336-883-3506 for more information.
Walking on the Greenway
On Tuesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., join a group of adults ages “50 and better” for a free, brief, light stretching session, physically spaced for safety, followed by a safely-spaced group walk on the High Point Greenway. Space is limited and advance registration is required; please call 336-883-3584 to register. Walkers should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a face mask and cell phone. The walk will begin and end at Armstrong Park, at 305 Parkway Ave.; parking is available. No rain dates will be offered.
Giant Game Family Nights
From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 14, families are invited to enjoy large versions of Connect Four, Jenga, Kan-Jam, Four Square Volleyball and Spike Ball in a physically distanced environment outdoors. This free program is offered at Allen Jay, Deep River, Morehead and Oakview recreation centers in High Point. Safety protocols will be in place. Space is limited, so advance registration is strongly encouraged.
Craft Classes
Crafting is a way to learn a new skill, tap into your creative side and reduce stress. Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) is offering a series of craft classes at $20 per participant from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Sessions include soap making, candles and oils, canvas painting, and more. Call 336-883-3407 or visit the department's website for registration and information.
Special Populations Virtual Yoga
The special populations section provides year-round recreational and leisure opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and is currently offering regular virtual programming opportunities. The adapted virtual yoga class can be done in chairs and is open to special populations participants of all abilities; new friends are invited to join us as well.
Classes will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17. Please email to stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov for more information or to register.
Youth sports
High Point Parks and Recreation is also offering a number of youth programs in basketball, football and tennis throughout the fall for a wide range of ages and skill levels. Please visit the Parks and Rec's website or call 336-883-3469 to learn more.
Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.
