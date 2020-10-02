From Halloween to hoops, High Point offers variety of activities in October

Craft Classes

Crafting is a way to learn a new skill, tap into your creative side and reduce stress. Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) is offering a series of craft classes at $20 per participant from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Sessions include soap making, candles and oils, canvas painting, and more. Call 336-883-3407 or visit the department's website for registration and information.

Special Populations Virtual Yoga

The special populations section provides year-round recreational and leisure opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and is currently offering regular virtual programming opportunities. The adapted virtual yoga class can be done in chairs and is open to special populations participants of all abilities; new friends are invited to join us as well.

Classes will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17. Please email to stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov for more information or to register.

Youth sports

High Point Parks and Recreation is also offering a number of youth programs in basketball, football and tennis throughout the fall for a wide range of ages and skill levels. Please visit the Parks and Rec's website or call 336-883-3469 to learn more.

Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.