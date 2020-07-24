We proclaim “with liberty and justice for all” in the Pledge of Allegiance. This statement declares the intention that justice should be accessible to everyone.
In criminal cases, legal assistance is a right. Nevertheless, there is no right to counsel in civil matters, and most low-income Americans are forced to fend for themselves without legal representation.
Gate City Legal Services, Inc. a 501©3 nonprofit law firm, offers legal services for people with low to modest income. Established in 2017, Gate City Legal Services (GCLS) was founded on the idea that every person deserves the right to an attorney.
GCLS began with the hope of filling the “Justice Gap” here in North Carolina. On many occasions, individuals and families have to appear in court without legal representation because they cannot afford an attorney. When funding is available, through grants and contributions, GCLS provides legal services at no or minimal cost.
GCLS furnishes legal services for people who financially qualify for the services and the Public Defender Offices and Legal Aid of North Carolina are unable to provide the specific legal assistance needed. GCLS believes that legal representation should be a right and, at the very least, legal representation should be affordable.
Many low-income Americans people do not seek professional legal help. They decide to deal with a problem on their own or more commonly they do not know where to look for help or what legal resources might exist. In addition, they might not realize that an attorney could help them with their particular issue.
In 2018, Gracie Zacarias was going through a divorce and was in need of help concerning custody for her daughters. Zacarias heard about Gate City Legal Services from a trusted family member.
“I was satisfied with their service. They had great communication with me and were always helpful and understanding with my situations,” said Zacarias, adding she was grateful to find them.
A partial list of legal services provided by GCLS includes the following: criminal; traffic; DWI/DUI; divorce; child custody and child support; immigration; eviction prevention; special needs rights; wills and trusts and guardianships. If the GCLS attorneys cannot meet the needs presented, they will do their best to find an attorney who can provide assistance.
Rather than base legal fees on the value of the services provided, the nonprofit bases the fees on the individual’s financial situation. Each client is personally assessed in order to determine the range of payment.
In order to obtain GCLS services, the first step involves arranging a consultation with the nonprofit law firm. There is an intake form available on their website and a representative from the office will schedule an appointment. Additionally, GCLS attorneys will meet with potential clients during legal clinics which take place on the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
During the coronavirus pandemic, GCLS received emergency funding and was able to provide free legal services to clients who were affected by the pandemic.
Steve Hayes, executive director for the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium, said: “Gate City Legal Services fills a great void in the ability of all of our residents to have access to the justice system. The lack of fair access to justice is the root of so many of the issues we are facing as a community.
“GCLS are active members of the Consortium and were recently awarded a makeover of their IT systems by the funders of the Consortium in recognition of the importance of their work.”
