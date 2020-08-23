Staff at Rockingham County Animal Shelter helped nearly 2,600 animals in 2019 and they want to top that number in 2020 with the help of Reidsville resident Randy Jones and the community, shelter director Brittany Flynn said recently.
Jones is organizing the eighth annual Bow Wow Open Captain's Choice Golf Tournament, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Monroeton Golf Club.
"The money goes to help keep the animals alive longer so that they can get adopted," Jones said.
The tournament raises on average $5,800 to $7,500 per year for the shelter.
"For Randy to take on this tournament every year, it has become a complete blessing for us at the shelter," Flynn said. "He is compassionate, caring and has so much heart and time invested in making this successful every year."
Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Participants will receive lunch sponsored by Short Sugar's Pit Bar-B-Q, a sleeve of golf balls, a bag with snacks and a dog/pet bandana. A 50/50 raffle is also planned.
The cost to enter the tournament is $55 per person/$220 per team, with a limit of 26 teams. Teams should register by the second week in September. Hole sponsorships start at $50, and corporate sponsors are also needed.
The public may also help by purchasing a tournament T-shirt, designed by Flynn and Krissy B's Graphics. Available in small, medium, large, XL and 2XL, the shirts cost $20 and are available at the animal shelter. (Call ahead to see what sizes are still available.) T-shirts also will be available for purchase at the tournament.
A lover of golf and animals, Jones had always wanted to organize his own golf tournament, but an incident eight years ago cemented his desire to conduct one to help the shelter. Someone left a badly injured dog near his sister's home. She took the dog to the vet, and it had to have its leg amputated.
"That incident prompted me to do something for the shelter," he said. "It's just gotten better ever since (the tournament)."
Jones said he is not worried about the coronavirus pandemic affecting the number of teams who participate, but he is a little concerned about finding enough hole sponsors.
"Folks around here are good about helping, though, and we've built up a good volunteer base," he said. "We're also thankful to Mark Lambeth and Monroeton Golf Club for supporting us all these years."
Flynn said that each year she hopes more businesses will support the tournament.
"It is such a difficult time for so many, so we are concerned that this might not have the turnout as it has in years past," she said. "We are still hoping for support and interest in hole sponsorships and being a part of a team."
Flynn said the the money raised from the tournament is used toward things not necessarily counted as part of the budget.
"Some animals come into the shelter that need special medical attention and time, and this of course costs money," she said. "Wentworth Animal Hospital and Central Animal Hospital are amazing partners to have, and they have helped so many of our special cases have very happy endings."
The funds raised from the tournament are also used to help transfer animals from the shelter to rescue organizations.
"With so many animals coming into the shelter, it takes a network to make this happen," Flynn said. "Our goal is to make the tournament better every year with more sponsorships and the community seeing how invaluable all the staff is at caring for close to 5,000 animals every year."
