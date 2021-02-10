Greensboro College begins leadership transition

Greensboro College has announced the final strategic steps in the leadership transition this year following the summer 2020 retirements of Dean of the Faculty Rich Mayes, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Paul Leslie and Executive Vice President for Operations Robin Daniel.

President Lawrence D. Czarda, who was appointed the 18th president of the college in 2010, has accepted the offer to extend his contract to 2026. Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Daniel Malotky, will be appointed vice president for academic affairs on Aug. 1 after having served one-year in the position as interim. Malotky joins Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Elmore and Vice President for Advancement & Admissions Anne Jones Hurd as senior leadership on the president’s cabinet.

Completing the leadership transition, in December, the faculty elected and announced their leadership for academic year 2021-2022. They are: School of the Arts Interim Dean Jo Hall will serve as dean; School of Business Founding Dean Bill MacReynolds for another term; School of Humanities Interim Dean Michelle Plaisance elected dean; School of Sciences and Mathematics Stuart Davidson elected dean; and School of Social Sciences and Education Natasha Veale elected dean to follow founding two-term Dean Rebecca Blomgren.

Jessica Sharpe, current founding two-term dean of School of Math and Science, was recommended by the Academic Deans Council and accepted by the president to follow retiring 2020-2021 Dean of the Faculty David Schram.