Seventy-five years ago — Aug. 6, 1945 — a U.S. Air Force B-29 Superfortress dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. Two days later, Russia declared war against Japan. One day after that, another atomic bomb was dropped – this time on Nagasaki, Japan.
Five days after that, Japan surrendered.
It was just as well — a third atomic bomb would have dropped on Aug. 19, three more in September, three more in October. The U.S. was just as interested in ending the war as Japan was in prolonging the war. Two irresistible forces had met, only one could prevail.
The B-29 that dropped the first bomb was the Enola Gay, named in honor of the pilot’s mother. Mocksville’s Tom Ferebee was the bombardier. Greensboro’s Maxine Ferebee Pruett, 92, is the last of two Ferebee sisters who made their homes in Greensboro.
After a few bumps in the road of political correctness, the Enola Gay was placed on permanent display at the National Air and Space Museum. Bockscar, the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb over Nagasaki, is on permanent display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Actually, the atomic bomb was Plan B for prosecuting the war. Plan A was the invasion of Japan (Operation Downfall). It was scheduled in two parts. On Nov. 1, 1945, U.S. forces would invade Kyushu, the southernmost of the Japanese mainland (Operation Olympic). On March 1, 1946, the main island of Honshu and the Tokyo Plain would be invaded (Operation Coronet).
While casualties from Plan B were cataclysmic, casualties from Plan A would have been more heinous. I can’t count the number of Army Divisions destined for the invasion, but it’s easy to count the Marine Corps Divisions that would have been involved — all of them.
On a visit to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library many years ago, I purchased a souvenir magnet. It read, “THE BUCK STOPS HERE.” As POTUS, President Truman was forced to make the call. Not only did his call lead to ending the war, it started an argument that will outlast Chevrolet versus Ford.
History doesn’t indicate that Truman lost any sleep over opting for Plan B. However, had he blinked — and opted for Plan A — he would have spent the rest of his life explaining to Gold Star families why he possessed a weapon to end the war, but elected not to use it.
The atomic bomb did not unilaterally affect World War II’s outcome — but it significantly decreased the amount of destruction to Japan and the extent of casualties to both Japan and the United States. In all likelihood, someone reading this piece owes their existence to the abrupt ending of World War II and swift return home of our troops.
Seventy-five years after the fact, some who don’t feel obligated to portray history in the proper context of its time will fault Truman for his atomic bomb call. I had recently attended memorial services for a cousin who was killed on Iwo Jima. My only brother was on a troopship staging for the invasion of Japan. In that context, I thought the president made the right call.
The prism through which Truman looked at the context of dropping the atomic bomb was much wider. His country had been drawn into World War II by Japan’s sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Of the 16,000,000 Americans who served during the war, over 400,000 lost their lives.
Truman’s Joint War Plans Commission estimated Plan A casualties of over 500,000 with the caveat that it was only an educated guess. Other estimates were as high as one million U.S. casualties and over 10 million Japanese casualties. One million Purple Heart medals were ordered.
Perhaps those numbers gave rise to Truman never expressing regret over his decision. “I did what I thought was right,” he said.
Tom Ferebee, the third of 11 children of a Davie County tenant farmer, had no regrets either. He told friends and family he was just doing his job and should not be looked upon as a hero. Instead of Arlington National Cemetery, he chose to be buried with kin in Davie County.
My thanks to Neil Anderson and Maxine Ferebee Pruett for the photos that accompany this column. He grew up in Mocksville near the Ferebee family. His father took Tom Ferebee to Salisbury to catch the train when he left for the U.S. Air Force in World War II. She babysat Neil in their early days.
