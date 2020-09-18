Harry Thetford: Deciding which keepsakes to still keep is monumental task

With shredding comes tough decisions. To shred, or not to shred? Which brought us to retained records involving the Passion Play of 2000.
As memories came to mind about the hoops my wife and I danced through for tickets, I wondered how the class of 2020 was faring. The drama is presented at the start of every decade.
Hit the asterisk key one more time — due to the virus shutdown, the 2020 presentation will be presented in 2022.
The small host town of Oberammergau, Germany, knows about calamities — in fact, that’s how the Passion Play began.
The 30 Years War in the 1600s destroyed much of Germany. Over a third of the country’s inhabitants were killed. Adding insult to injury and death, the plague threatened to wipe out another third.
After the loss of many of its citizens, Oberammergau asked God to spare the village. In turn, inhabitants of the picturesque town in the Bavarian Alps vowed to perform a village-wide play every decade, commemorating the life of Christ.
Not another Oberammergau citizen died from the plague. With few exceptions, the outdoor drama has been presented every decade since 1634. The 2022 season runs May 14-Oct. 2. As was the event we attended in 2000, all 2022 performances will be sold out.
At the time of our visit the town had about 5,000 residents — over half of them worked behind the scenes or performed in the drama. It takes a village has never been more appropriate.
Purchasing Passion Play tickets in 2000 entailed purchasing Oberammergau motel accommodations. The 22 couples in our small caravan were traveling in RVs. After purchasing 66 camp sites, 132 buffet breakfasts and paying miscellaneous booking fees, we were allowed to purchase individual tickets starting at $50.
After deciding the Passion Play records were keepers, we came to records about Germany’s impressive Rhine River. While in the Alps, we learned that’s where the famous stream has its beginning and runs northward to the North Sea. Even though my dad taught me rivers only ran southward. We cruised, camped, crossed, played and walked along the famous Rhine River for several weeks — it was always wide, swift, touristy and Alps-cold.
Our most interesting Rhine encounter was at Remagen, Germany, even though the bridge across the river was out. It had been out since March 17, 1945, when it collapsed into the river, taking the lives of 24 American soldiers.
Discovery of the Bridge at Remagen was one of the Allied Forces’ most pleasant surprises in World War II. All bridges across the Rhine River were thought to have been destroyed by retreating German troops.
Explosives which had been placed for activation upon the arrival of Allied troops did not detonate as planned. Attempts by the Germans to destroy the bridge continued — by artillery, bombs, rockets and frogmen — but all failed. For this failure, Hitler ordered the officers in charge executed.
Greensboro’s Lynn Rachel has been written about in these pages. As a jeep driver for the 99th Infantry Division, he was among the first American soldiers to drive across the Bridge at Remagen in March 1945.
Rachel drives a SUV nowadays. He drives it to McDonald’s at Cone and Battleground every day for coffee with his buddies. Several are lady-buddies. His buddies and Lynn recently celebrated his 99th birthday. Due to the virus shutdown, they could not meet in “their” McDonald’s corner. However, his buddies celebrated with Rachel from their cars in the parking lot.
Back to the famous bridge, it mysteriously collapsed March 17, 1945. By then, Rachel and over 25,000 additional American soldiers — with full equipment — had crossed into Germany. V-E Day was less than two months away.
While the Passion Play dates back into the 1600s, it is relatively new when compared to bridging the Rhine River. Credit for the first two Rhine River bridges goes to Julius Caesar.
All is well with our most recent records purge. Records and tons of photos from both the 2000 Passion Play and the Bridge at Remagen have been deemed critical, valuable and/or essential. They will be retained.
Not that a child, grandchild or great-grandchild has looked at them in 20 years — but you never can tell.
Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of "Remembered", a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who were killed in WW II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.