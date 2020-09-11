Weill passed away July 1, 2020, at the age of 95. Several of his friends insist his World War II story is indeed deserving, and should go forward. I agree. While he shared bits and pieces of his story with me along the way, he gave more details during a Greensboro Rotary Club Preserving Our History interview on June 29, 2009.
Born and raised in Greensboro, he attended Aycock Elementary, Central Junior High and Greensboro Senior High schools. He was both an Eagle and Sea Scout. His 1939 Sea Scouts won the National Flagship Award. As a freshman at the UNC-Chapel Hill, he joined the Army Reserve on his 18th birthday, Aug. 2, 1942.
Weill was called into active duty in March 1943. After basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala., he found himself in college again. Selected for the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP), he attended Georgetown University, where he continued his studies in engineering.
As an aside, competition for ASTP assignments was competitive in aptitude and intelligence — only a small number of soldiers were selected. An unofficial survey of local veterans I’ve written about indicates Greensboro Senior High School produced an inordinate number of those scholar-soldiers.
However, an immediate need for infantry replacements in Europe effectively ended the ASTP in March 1944 for everyone except those in the medical field. Students were dispersed to infantry divisions or directly to overseas replacement drafts. Weill was assigned to the 102nd Infantry Division at Camp Swift, Texas. It wasn’t lost on anyone that his division was training for overseas service.
September 1944 found Weill and the 102nd Infantry Division in the hedgerow area of Normandy, France. “The front had moved on and our supply lines were stretched. The Red Ball Express commandeered our rolling stock. That meant we were stuck for an extended time. We lived in tents and it rained every day,” Weill recalled in the interview.
Weill entered combat for the first time at the German border town of Aachen in late October 1944. “We were on the peripheral of the Battle of the Bulge, which started in mid-December,” he told the interviewer. In February 1945, the 102nd Infantry Division breached the Roer River, “where we faced our toughest combat,” according to Weill.
Army engineers constructed a temporary bridge across the Rhine River at Duisburg. Weill’s infantrymen drove their rolling stock across the bridge on April 4, 1945. Even though enemy troops were in retreat at that point, Weill spoke convincingly of extremely frigid weather, cold rains, mucky mud, living in two-man foxholes, K-rations and high numbers of non-battle casualties — sickness, frost bite and frozen feet.
Those issues went away for Weill during an April 10, 1945, firefight at the Weser River. A German sniper’s bullet tore through his shoulder. After treatment at battalion and regimental aid stations, he was moved to a field hospital in Paderborn, Germany, for surgery. Additional surgery was done at an Army hospital in Paris, where he celebrated V-E Day.
Even though the war was over for Weill, occupation duty was not. He rejoined his 102th Infantry Division on the Elbe River, which they had reached by V-E Day. Weill returned to the States in December 1945 and was discharged at Fort Bragg. “My parents were waiting there to bring me home!” he said.
He returned to UNC for his degree and joined the family business in October 1947.
There was an interesting gap between college and career that Weill claimed to be one of his smartest moves. “A college buddy and I took off on a four-month automobile trip. We went all over the country except New England.”
According to his obituary, Weill served later with the 108th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Reserve, and was discharged as a first lieutenant.
Dorothy Siegmund Weill passed away in 2016 — they had been married 62 years.
Buddy Weill’s enormous and wide-ranging contributions to his hometown are legendary and far beyond the scope of this piece about his military experiences. Surely, books along those lines will be forth-coming.
Never short of dry wit, fellow Rotarian Charles Younce’s sister and Weill were GSHS classmates. Weill often told Younce his sister was beautiful. And just as often, inquired of Younce, “What happened to you?”
And for his memories of the Great Depression, “You either ate it up or wore it out!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.