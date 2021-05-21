Helping Hands

This national award will be presented each year to individuals who have demonstrated remarkable acts of selfless courage in their community, anywhere in the United States.

“More than 75 million Americans have been born since the 9/11 attacks and have no memory of that day,” said Jody Greene, whose father, Donald Greene, was a passenger on Flight 93. “We feel a deep responsibility to ensure that the story of Flight 93, now part of our country’s history, is never forgotten and remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.To make a nomination, visit www.Flight93Friends.org. Eligibility criteria and nominating rules are also available.

* * * *

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center at 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro needs volunteers to assist with the following: Front desk, organizational projects, fundraising, newsletter mailing and blood drives.

For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or email seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.

Awards

The Salvation Army of High Point awarded Paul Moore with the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award.