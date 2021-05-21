Helping Hands

Announcements
Local golfers will have the opportunity to play with a purpose on Sunday, May 23, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Ford Road.
The charity golf tournament is being hosted by Students Taking Action and Rising (+STAR), a nonprofit established by Western Guilford High School former student-athlete Kevin Brooks. +STAR provides educational programs and mentorship and service opportunities that help high school student-athletes develop transferable leadership skills.
Spots can be reserved at theSTARscholar.com/golf. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and tee time is 11 a.m. Lunch and golf cart are included. Participants can enter the four-person scramble as a team, partial team or individual. Prizes for teams that place first, second and third will be awarded, as well as raffle and door prizes.
To learn more or get involved in +STAR, visit theSTARscholar.com or email info@thestarscholar.com. Donations can be made at theSTARscholar.com/donate.
* * * *
Inspired by the approaching 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and in memory of the heroism by the passengers and crew members of Flight 93 in the skies over Shanksville, Pa., the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is inviting nominations for the First Annual Flight 93 Heroes Award.
This national award will be presented each year to individuals who have demonstrated remarkable acts of selfless courage in their community, anywhere in the United States.
“More than 75 million Americans have been born since the 9/11 attacks and have no memory of that day,” said Jody Greene, whose father, Donald Greene, was a passenger on Flight 93. “We feel a deep responsibility to ensure that the story of Flight 93, now part of our country’s history, is never forgotten and remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.To make a nomination, visit www.Flight93Friends.org. Eligibility criteria and nominating rules are also available.
* * * *
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center at 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro needs volunteers to assist with the following: Front desk, organizational projects, fundraising, newsletter mailing and blood drives.
For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 280 or email seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Awards
The Salvation Army of High Point awarded Paul Moore with the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award.
Moore filled out a Salvation Army volunteer application last year during the pandemic as a special offering to help continue serving others in a difficult time through his maintenance and repair skills. He works at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club several days every week, making repairs, building displays and identifying areas in need of upgrades.
The nonprofit celebrated Moore during its April advisory board meeting and presented him with a special plaque.
Grants
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the award of more than $215,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofits. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
Local grant recipients include: Communities in Schools of High Point, $3,000; Guilford Child Development, $8,000; Quality Education Academy, $3,000; Reading Connections, $16,000; and YWCA High Point, $3,000.
A list of grant recipients may be found at www.dg literacy.org.
