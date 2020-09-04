HIGH POINT — As summer comes to a close, a variety of recreational activities and educational opportunities for all ages continue to be offered by High Point Parks & Recreation.
After-school programs
The department is offering after-school exploration programs through Oct. 16 for students with interest in exploring or building skills in sports, fitness, cheer and STEAM (STEM plus arts). Programs at four of the recreation centers are now open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Cost is $40 per week, per student; a $10 deposit per week is required to secure a spot. For more information on these programs, please visit www.highpointnc.gov/2284 or call 336-883-3469.
Allen Jay Recreation Center’s Fitness and Cheer Exploration program will emphasize aerobics, flexibility and muscle strengthening. Activities include yoga, stretching, jogging, plyometrics, jump rope and more. Overall wellness and healthy habits will be discussed and encouraged daily. Additional emphasis is on cheer and tumbling activities. Participants will learn basic tumbling movements and basic cheer routines. Allen Jay Recreation Center is located at 1073 East Springfield Road in High Point.
Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) is offering a “STEAM” program — STEM plus the arts. Exploration activities include various arts and science projects, including bridge building, painting, creating vision boards, writing poems, taking photos, theater, and more.
Oakview (at 503 James Road) and Morehead (at 101 Price St.) recreation centers will offer Sports Development Enrichment programs, with focus on learning the fundamentals, enhancing knowledge and improving basic skills in sports. Activities include individual drills for various sports, mini clinics for specific sports, various conditioning games, sports trivia, learning sessions on traditional sports rules and more. Participants will improve motor skills, hand-eye coordination, balance and stamina. Additional emphasis is placed on physical education activities. Participants will engage in gym class games, non-traditional sports, relay races and fitness challenges geared toward instilling team spirit, building leadership abilities and increasing confidence.
Piedmont Environmental Center (1220 Penny Road in High Point) will offer an Environmental Education after-school exploration program for third through fifth graders from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 8-Oct. 23. Designed to enhance distance learning, PEC’s science-based curriculum of field-based classes meets the North Carolina Essential Standards for physical, Earth and life sciences. Topics include soil concepts, weather and climate, energy concepts, and plant and animal life cycles. Hands-on lab experiments, microscope use, live animals, creative art projects and ongoing science projects are elements of study in the PEC curriculum. Cost for PEC’s Environmental Education program is $40 per student; please call 336.883.8531 for more information or to register.
E-sports league
E-Sports League is back. Designed to provide teens and young adults a recreational and competitive gaming experience from home, registered participants will compete in various games at different skill levels using the video games on X-Box, PS4 and Switch. Registration is now open; contact Kimili Long at 336-883-3504 or kimili.long@highpointnc.gov for more information.
Special populations virtual yoga
Our special populations section provides year-round recreational and leisure opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and is currently offering regular virtual programming opportunities. The adapted virtual yoga class can be done in chairs and is open to special populations participants of all abilities; new friends are invited to join us as well. Classes will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Nov. 17. Email stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov for more information or to register.
Sunset paddles
As summer fades to fall, there are still several chances to enjoy a guided, sunset tour by kayak around Oak Hollow Lake (3431 North Centennial St. in High Point). Kayaks are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the paddles on Sept. 25 or Oct. 9. Registration is required in advance. Cost is $15 for a single kayak, $22 for tandem kayak and $6 if you bring your own. Call 336-883-3498 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr to register.
Safer at home
The Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center (600 North Hamilton St. in High Point) is offering drive up appointments to older adults (ages 50+) interested in picking up the following resources: the "Safer at Home Resource Guide: Prevent and Protect yourself from Scam and Fraud, Elder Abuse," provided by AARP and the Area Agency on Aging; and the Exercise and Physical Activity Wellness Workbook from the National Institute on Aging. Bags with the books will include additional giveaway items donated by Westchester Harbour at Providence Place. Call the Senior Center at 336-883-3584 to make an appointment to pick up a bag, now through Oct. 14 or while supplies last.
Virtual bingo for older adults
Virtual Bingo, hosted on Zoom by Camden Health and Rehabilitation, a community partner of the Culler Senior Center, will be offered to adults age 50+ at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. If interested, call the Senior Center at 336-883-3584 to make an appointment to pick up a Bingo card and get more information, including the meeting number and passcode for Zoom.
More online
Stay up to date on everything that’s happening by following Parks & Recreation on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or by visiting the department's website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
