How supporting ALS patients and programs became personal quest

“… I require an eye-gaze computer to speak, text and email; all of my meals are via a feeding tube; my breathing is constantly supported by a tracheostomy or mask; I am confined to my wheelchair or recliner with almost no muscle movement; and I need the 24-hour support of a team of caregivers.”

Andrew, aka Professor Ross, was teaching photography at Radford University when he was diagnosed. After completing the semester, Andrew drove himself to Chapel Hill where his parents lived and where there were more medical services. Within a few days, Duke’s neurology clinic confirmed his suspicion — he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — ALS — a progressive fatal neuromuscular disease with no known cause that would eventually rob him of his ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe.

Andrew returned to Radford; he continued to lose muscle strength in his limbs, making it difficult for him to live alone. His older brother, Coleman Jr., moved in with him and served as his assistant and driver so he could safely continue to teach. At the end of the school year, Andrew resigned from his dream job and moved to Chapel Hill.

Four years of living with ALS has deepened his appreciation of all ways the ALS Association assists those affected by this disease.