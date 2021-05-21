How supporting ALS patients and programs became personal quest

PLEASANT GARDEN
May is ALS Awareness Month.
I personally became keenly aware of ALS in May 2017. While driving home from my grandson’s graduation in Virginia, I received a call from my brother. Coleman was struggling with the news that his youngest son Andrew suspected that he had ALS.
The best way to explain what ensued is through Andrew Ross’ own words that he typed using an eye gaze computer
“I was diagnosed with ALS in May 2017. This was only a few months after my initial symptoms — continuous twitching in the muscles of my right arm and a growing weakness in that right hand — that had me convinced there was something neurological going on with me. I underwent a couple of MRIs of my neck and head looking for a possible pinched nerve (both not revealing any problems) and then a nerve conductivity test with my limbs (which showed problems but not a conclusive culprit). …
“After a wide array of tests, I was called in to Duke’s neurology clinic where they informed me that I likely had ALS. (Perhaps the strangest part of ALS is that there is no definitive diagnosis, just an array of symptoms and a bunch of tests meant to rule out every other possible cause.) The diagnosis wasn’t a shock to me, as I had already reached the same conclusion based on my research into my symptoms. The neurologists and my parents probably thought I was in denial since I took the news so matter-of-factly, but I accepted the diagnosis as a change in my life and not a death sentence. I still look at my ALS in that way.
“… I require an eye-gaze computer to speak, text and email; all of my meals are via a feeding tube; my breathing is constantly supported by a tracheostomy or mask; I am confined to my wheelchair or recliner with almost no muscle movement; and I need the 24-hour support of a team of caregivers.”
Andrew, aka Professor Ross, was teaching photography at Radford University when he was diagnosed. After completing the semester, Andrew drove himself to Chapel Hill where his parents lived and where there were more medical services. Within a few days, Duke’s neurology clinic confirmed his suspicion — he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — ALS — a progressive fatal neuromuscular disease with no known cause that would eventually rob him of his ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe.
Andrew returned to Radford; he continued to lose muscle strength in his limbs, making it difficult for him to live alone. His older brother, Coleman Jr., moved in with him and served as his assistant and driver so he could safely continue to teach. At the end of the school year, Andrew resigned from his dream job and moved to Chapel Hill.
Four years of living with ALS has deepened his appreciation of all ways the ALS Association assists those affected by this disease.
“The ALS Association has been there to help me since the very beginning,” he said. “They provided me information as I sought to understand the disease and what to expect from it. The ALSA gave me details on the various ALS clinics in North Carolina and Virginia so that I could consider which would be best for me. They demoed technology equipment for me that I otherwise might not be aware of.
“ALSA hosts gatherings of persons with ALS and their caregivers to educate them on the disease. They provide a wide variety of loaner equipment. More than anything, ALSA is always there to support those of us with the disease and our caregivers.”
Every 90 minutes a person in this country is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes another person loses their battle with this disease. Walk to Defeat ALS® is one way the association raises funds to support those affected by ALS and to spread awareness of the urgency to find treatments and a cure.
I am honored to serve as the team captain of “Andrew’s Avengers.”
Please consider joining our team June 26 as we “Walk our Way” in Siler City, or sponsor a team member at https://tinyurl.com/d49b4s4j. Check out the items available in the online auction that will soon be posted. Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can create a world without ALS.
Nancy Jo Smith, grandmother of 13, lives in her childhood home in the center of Pleasant Garden. She enjoys piecing genealogy, history and quilts.