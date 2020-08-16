REIDSVILLE – "Lord, I want to sing Christian music for You."
Those are the words teenager Janet Paschal wrote on nearly every page of her diary, never dreaming that one day she would be one of the top female gospel vocalists and perform for millions of people around the world.
From the time she was a small child, Paschal loved singing for others and her grandfather’s church in Reidsville provided her the perfect stage.
Loftin Paschal pastored Christian Fellowship Assembly of God, having built the church with his own hands, Janet Paschal said.
“At his church, people could just speak up and ask that someone sing or tell him before the service.”
To ensure that she got to sing regularly for the congregation, Paschal often enlisted the help of member Dorothy Perkins.
“I would go to her on Sunday morning and request that she ask that I sing,” Paschal said, laughing, in a telephone interview. “I sang a lot.”
“I remember the first song I sang. I was not old enough to really understand meter so I would just sing the line at whatever tempo I felt was right,” she said, noting she was about five at that time.
Today, Paschal is a world-renowned gospel singer, still performing concerts one weekend a month. In May 2019, she achieved the Gospel Music Association’s highest recognition when she was inducted into its Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
“That was a most pleasant and unexpected surprise,” Paschal said.
In 1956, Paschal was born to Calvin and Peggy Fulp Paschal, a native of Stoneville, at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and grew up off Cherry Grove Road in Caswell County. She graduated in 1974 from Bartlett-Yancey High School in Caswell County.
“We did our shopping and went to church in Reidsville,” she said.
Music came naturally to Paschal since she grew up in “a singing family.” Her father and his brothers, Elbert and Joe, both deceased, were the Paschal Brothers and had a radio program on WREV and WFRC for years. They also performed throughout North and South Carolina and Virginia.
She, her sister Kay Loftis and cousin Nancy Hall formed The Gospel Classics trio, singing and traveling around the area.
Shortly after turning 18, Paschal was contacted by Harold Townsend, pastor at Lawsonville Road Church where the LeFevres were doing a concert. They needed a soprano and Harold’s son, Dean, had suggested Janet. She auditioned in the ballroom at the old Holiday Inn and they hired her that day.
“This was my lifelong dream,” Paschal said, but the changes were “very different from just being in a little local group and traveling on the weekends. It was so different doing it on a professional level.”
The Classic Trio sang occasionally, usually on weekends, but now Paschal was doing four full concerts a week.
“I had to learn to sing correctly so I wouldn’t lose my voice and could sing for a lot of years,” she said. “It was a learning on a lot different levels.
“I was so young and so green, and Reidsville is a small town,” Paschal admitted. But she felt fortunate starting with the LeFevres since they were a family out of Atlanta.
“They were real sincere, dedicated Christian people and they kind of took me under their wings and showed me the ropes,” she said. “That helped me make the leap from being a weekend singer to carving out a career.”
Moving to Atlanta “was an eye opener,” Paschal said. “But, again, I felt so blessed. I was in really good hands and I was doing what I had wanted to do.”
But homesickness often was prevalent.
The first time she recorded with the LeFevres, she remembers being “so homesick. I would be in the studio and would sing a little bit and then go in the corner and cry. But I knew this was what I wanted to do so badly. I tried to stick with it.”
When the LeFevres retired, Rex Nelon Singers bought the group and Paschal toured with them.
Over the next seven years, she traveled all over the United States and Canada but decided to go back to school and get her degree.
Moving home in the early 1980s, Paschal enrolled at Rockingham Community College.
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart had offered her a job while she was with the LeFevres but she declined. The band director contacted her again a couple of times but Paschal told him she was happy where she was.
One morning after returning home, Paschal was watching Swaggart while he was broadcasting from Haiti.
“I really felt the Lord speak to me: ‘That’s where I want you.'”
Paschal called the music director to tell him she was ready to accept his offer. However, he told her they had filled the position.
“I hung up the phone and said to myself, there are things in life I know and I knew that I had heard His voice. Regardless, if nothing ever comes of this I know that He spoke to me.”
A week later, the band director called and said their soloist was expecting a baby and offered Paschal the job.
“They were challenging in a different way from traveling,” Paschal said. The LeFevres were more ministry-oriented, wanting people to have an enjoyable evening. Swaggart was more church-oriented.
Paschal moved to Baton Rouge, La. where Jimmy Swaggart Ministries (JSM) is based.
“I started traveling the world then,” she said. “That was a wonderful privilege and opportunity. Who would have dreamed that? I find myself in South Africa going 'How far are we from Reidsville?' ”
She performed to thousands in arenas and stadiums, sharing the stage with presidents and high-profile personalities.
In the five years she was with them, JSM released Paschal’s first solo project, “I Give You Jesus,” and then “Janet Paschal Live!”.
“It was sort of surreal.” She said she thought “This can’t really be happening.”
Swaggart allowed Paschal to do her solo concerts one weekend a month, but that changed when Word Records in Nashville, the largest Christian music gospel company, released her first album, “Janet Paschal.”
The album was a top-seller and she could not fill all the dates so she left JSM in 1987, moved to Nashville, and began her full-time solo career. She also began composing songs, including “Another Soldier's Coming Home,” “God Will Make A Way,” “The Body and Blood” and “If I'd Had My Way.”
One day, Bill Gaither arrived at the Nashville studio where Paschal was recording and invited her to be the soloist for the Gaither Homecoming Tour. During the two years she worked with them, Gaither began doing videos.
“That was a great opportunity,” Paschal said. “I was there before, during and after the videos.”
That relationship led to her husband, John Lanier, a commercial airline pilot from Colorado. His father, a minister, was a Gaither video fan. When Lanier’s parents visited him, they brought some of the videos. He liked the one that featured the song, “Another Soldier’s Coming Home.”
When he called Paschal’s office to order that video, he learned about Paschal’s new book, “The Good Road.” He also ordered it and discovered Paschal was single.
“He wrote me a warm, gracious letter and included a picture of himself working in his yard,” Paschal said. In the picture, he wore dirty jeans and an arm load of sod. I was smitten.” After a few months of emailing back and forth, they met for their first date and were married less than a year later. They celebrated their 21st anniversary on July 17.
The couple moved to Chapel Hill in 2004 and a year later, Paschal was diagnosed with an egregious type of breast cancer.
“Everything came to a halt,” as she did chemo and radiation for about a year before recovering and going back on tour.
Over the years, Paschal’s older sister Kay managed Paschal’s office in Reidsville. Kay is married to the Rev. Gary Loftis, pastor of Pleasant View Assembly of God in Reidsville. Paschal describes her as “the life of the party. She never meets a stranger.”
Today, Paschal does concerts one week a month, keeping as busy as she wants to be. Last year, she did three concerts on a 10-day tour for an annual event in Rome.
Kay, and Sheila Sloane, a friend from South Carolina, do three-part harmony with the other two women providing piano accompaniments.
“We’re doing a sister program and having a great time,” Paschal said. “Kay is really the talented one.”
Paschal’s producer is trying to get her back in the studio to record some more, and she admits she is “gnawing at some ideas and writing some songs for it.”
In addition to her concerts, she appears at women's conferences and cancer awareness events. Her latest book, “Treasures of the Snow,” chronicles her triumphant battle with cancer as well as stories from three decades in gospel music. Her first literary work, “The Good Road,” was a best seller.
Three years ago, Janet realized a lifelong dream when she earned her master's degree with honors in accounting from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. She also was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma international honor society for collegiate schools of business
Recently on her blog, Paschal wrote: “Some days I just sit back and relive the special moments, knowing that they are gifts, priceless crumbs to keep us on the best path. When we have delightful company along the way, it reminds us of Psalm 118, ‘The Lord has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes.'”
