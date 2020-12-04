Kellin Foundation earns award for its nonprofit work in Guilford County

The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium chose the Kellin Foundation to receive its Nonprofit of Year Award for 2020 for its work assisting traumatized children, individuals and families.
The nonprofit believes healthy mental, physical, social and spiritual well-being help all ages reach their highest potential.
For the past seven years, Anne Cunningham, a social worker at Cone Health, has worked with the Kellin Foundation and is impressed by the organization’s attention to the needs of people in the community.
“Before and during the pandemic, I’ve seen Kellin step up to meet their mission of building resilient children, families and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach,” Cunningham said.
Kelly Graves, the group's executive director, said the community needs to become more aware of how trauma affects people so they can better assist those living with violence, crime and poverty. Graves said the award recognition is especially meaningful this year when so many nonprofits went above and beyond to continue delivering essential programs and services within the community.
“This is a real testament to the vision of our board and the work of our partners, volunteers and staff," Graves said. "We see real opportunities to continue working with partners across the city, county and region to solve our biggest challenges, and to build a more resilient Triad.”
The Kellin Foundation created Resilient Guilford, an action-oriented network comprised of more than 30 community partners, businesses and leaders to help those affected by traumatic events. That work hasn't stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Kellin Foundation has adapted to serving clients in different ways.
“We transitioned operations to telehealth over a weekend and didn't skip a beat with clients, while also offering 'Virtual Village' support groups to build resiliency for people most impacted by the disruptions caused by COVID, including first responders, teachers, parents, high school students, social workers, clinicians,” Cunningham said.
For the past eight months, the need for high-quality behavioral health services has increased significantly. The Kellin Foundation has provided 34% more sessions in 2020 than in the prior year, and has served more than 10,000 individuals who otherwise wouldn't have access to such services.
Another of the nonprofit's programs — the Greensboro Child Response Initiative — brings together police officers, victim advocates and community providers to help a child and his or her family after violence or trauma.
Jean Workman, a founding board member of Kellin, said that preventing or reducing the impact of trauma in a child changes their entire trajectory for life. She said that this is at the heart of what they hope for at the Kellin Foundation.
The foundation has established programs such as the Greensboro HEALS (Healing and Empowering All Survivors) project, which offers uninsured individuals between the ages of 19-64 with free mental health and substance abuse services, and Kellin Kids, which encourages children to find their interests and use their talents to provide positive service to the greater community.
When a child or family has an urgent need, a team from the Kellin Foundation collects items necessary for the family. Often families are without school clothes, house alarms, car seats, diapers or other items that families need immediately.
Carmen Deese, chairwoman of Kellin's board, said the nonprofit's growth from 2016 through 2020 is nothing short of amazing. “Kellin excels in client care but also when it comes to being agile and recognizing the need to adjust, whether those adjustments are due to internal or external forces, Kellin stays true to the mission which is to build resilient children, families and adults,” Deese said.
Crystal Maurer, of the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium staff, said: “The Kellin Foundation is really doing amazing and important work during COVID. We are proud that they are the Consortium’s 2020 Nonprofit of the Year!”
Ruth D. Anderson is co-director of Second Breath Center and can be contacted by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.
“The Kellin Foundation is really doing amazing and important work during COVID. We are proud that they are the Consortium’s 2020 Nonprofit of the Year!”
Crystal Maurer, of the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!