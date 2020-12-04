Kellin Foundation earns award for its nonprofit work in Guilford County

The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium chose the Kellin Foundation to receive its Nonprofit of Year Award for 2020 for its work assisting traumatized children, individuals and families.

The nonprofit believes healthy mental, physical, social and spiritual well-being help all ages reach their highest potential.

For the past seven years, Anne Cunningham, a social worker at Cone Health, has worked with the Kellin Foundation and is impressed by the organization’s attention to the needs of people in the community.

“Before and during the pandemic, I’ve seen Kellin step up to meet their mission of building resilient children, families and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach,” Cunningham said.

Kelly Graves, the group's executive director, said the community needs to become more aware of how trauma affects people so they can better assist those living with violence, crime and poverty. Graves said the award recognition is especially meaningful this year when so many nonprofits went above and beyond to continue delivering essential programs and services within the community.