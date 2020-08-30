EDEN — Artist Mary E D Ryan is drawing on community efforts to bring bright, colorful murals to life at Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
And the established Rockingham County painter needs supplies to continue, such as paint rollers, painter’s tape and drop cloths.
“The shelter has needed a makeover for a long time. I’m very much in the beginning here, but it’s going very well,” Ryan said of a two-step mural project that's underway. “So far, so good.”
Ryan’s supply wish list also includes small and medium plastic containers — recycled yogurt cups, snack cups or even frozen lunch containers — and little plastic paint trays in which she can mix pigments.
Plastic spoons and plates are welcome donations, too, as the artist sets out to create more pet-themed murals for the RCAS.
“We’re trying to reuse things that people throw out or don’t think to save,” said shelter manager Brittany Flynn. “These murals will bring so much life and color to the shelter.”
Ryan is also on the lookout for cans of paint, especially bold colors and shades of brown. She’s thankful for a recent paint drive that yielded 50 cans, including neutral colors that she will use to touch up other walls at the shelter.
“We’re using the community’s support to make this project happen. Really get the community involved,” Flynn said.
The murals will feature animals that have stayed at the shelter over the years, including beloved dogs, cats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, chickens and even “Pete the Pigeon,'' said Ryan, who describes her goal as creating works that are “bright, colorful and positive” and increase awareness of the shelter’s services.
The project has been split into two phases, featuring multiple “mini murals” that will be located in the bonding room, where folks may interact with animals, and along the hall of the building.
While coronavirus has slowed monetary funding for the murals, one silver lining came with the health crisis: with the shelter closed to visitors during quarantine, Ryan had all the space she needed to work on the project.
Ryan is dreaming big.
She hopes to eventually apply for grant funding to complete the second phase of the effort. Until then, she’s relying on community support.
Anyone with paint or supply donations may call the shelter at (336) 394-0075 to coordinate a drop off. After-hours donations may be left at the door.
