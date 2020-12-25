Marines' Toys for Tots delivers joy, gifts to local children

Shaffer was quick to add a caveat, “Without the support of Totally Floored, who has provided warehouse space for storage and sorting over the years, the local Toys for Tots program would not have been successful.”

While many new unwrapped toys are donated in Toys for Tots boxes at various collection points, other supporters donate through greensboro-nc.toysfortots.org. A sizeable number of corporate sponsors also support the program.

Other patrons dropped their toys off directly at the warehouse on Cessna Drive in Greensboro. I recently took a last-minute peek. Patrons were lined up further than I could see.

As a charitable endeavor, Toys for Tots has become an American tradition.

Maj. Hendricks, the organization’s founder, retired as a Marine Reserve colonel with 27 years of service. He became an Academy Award-winning writer and producer. In addition to producing the Looney Tunes series, his work included A Force in Readiness and the John Glenn Story.

While Col. and Mrs. Hendricks had no children, they considered all Toys for Tots recipients as their children.

On behalf of 200 million needy children who have received nearly half a billion toys over the years, thanks to everyone who has supported the Marine Toys for Tots program.

Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of "Remembered", a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who were killed during World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.