Marines' Toys for Tots delivers joy, gifts to local children

Organizers of the local Marine Toys for Tots program say the toy collection and distribution in 2020 was better than 2019, when 16,000 underprivileged children received 40,000 new Christmas toys.
Local Toys for Tots coordinator Staff Sgt. Elliott Shaffer said many key collection sites were open limited hours, while others were closed to the public because of pandemic precautions.
"This meant we had less than half as many collection points this year," Shaffer said. "On the plus side, increased cash donations from patrons and corporate sponsors allowed us to purchase more toys for distribution this year."
Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Diane Hendricks asked her Marine Reservist husband, Maj. Bill Hendricks, to find a community group that provided needy children with toys — to which she would donate her vintage collection of hand-crafted dolls.
When told by her husband there was no such group, she gave the order to create one. Maj. Hendricks, who worked for Warner Brothers Studios, asked his boss to draw a poster to promote the soon-to-be born community group.
The simple poster featured a three-car toy train, which worked well with more than 5,000 toys donated and distributed that first year. Things worked out well for the Marine’s boss as well. His name was Walt Disney.
In 1948, the Marine Corps commandant designated all Marine Reserve units as Toys for Tots sites. By 2020, the number of Marine Reserve Centers has risen to 150, serving 800 communities in 50 states.
A nonprofit, Toys for Tots Foundation was formed in 1991. The foundation offers a myriad of fundraising, logistics and promotional support functions that the Marine Corps — as a federal agency — cannot provide.
Shaffer is the active-duty Marine in charge of the local program serving Guilford, Alamance, Caswell and Person counties. His crew of Marines, Marine Corps Leaguers and other volunteers are among 40,000 workers across the country dedicated to spreading the joy of Christmas and a message of hope to millions of children in need.
With 19 years of service, this is Shaffer’s fourth year with the local Toys for Tots program and his second year as coordinator. He is ably assisted by Sgt. Allen Gonzalez. Although they spend most of November and December working with toys, they still hold active-duty billets at the Greensboro Marine Corps Reserve Center. Shaffer is transmission chief. Gonzalez works in administration.
It was my mistake to assume Shaffer was ready for a change.
“On the contrary, leading the Toys for Tots program has been the most enjoyable and fulfilling duty of my Marine Corps career," he said.
Shaffer was quick to add a caveat, “Without the support of Totally Floored, who has provided warehouse space for storage and sorting over the years, the local Toys for Tots program would not have been successful.”
While many new unwrapped toys are donated in Toys for Tots boxes at various collection points, other supporters donate through greensboro-nc.toysfortots.org. A sizeable number of corporate sponsors also support the program.
Other patrons dropped their toys off directly at the warehouse on Cessna Drive in Greensboro. I recently took a last-minute peek. Patrons were lined up further than I could see.
As a charitable endeavor, Toys for Tots has become an American tradition.
Maj. Hendricks, the organization’s founder, retired as a Marine Reserve colonel with 27 years of service. He became an Academy Award-winning writer and producer. In addition to producing the Looney Tunes series, his work included A Force in Readiness and the John Glenn Story.
While Col. and Mrs. Hendricks had no children, they considered all Toys for Tots recipients as their children.
On behalf of 200 million needy children who have received nearly half a billion toys over the years, thanks to everyone who has supported the Marine Toys for Tots program.
Harry Thetford is a retired Sears store manager and author of "Remembered", a book about 99 former students of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) who were killed during World War II. Contact him at htolharry@gmail.com or 336-707-8922.