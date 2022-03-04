New GROW residency to begin

Robinson is an artist and curator dedicated to helping the community through art, design and technology. His recent exhibitions and programs centered on the awareness of systemic challenges that artists of color and trans people face. Americo is an artist and musician whose work focuses on the experience of Indigenous and gender-diverse communities. Her work is presented through sequential art, mixed media collage and performance. Collins is a multidisciplinary artist with a focus on photography. Her work explores the concepts of home, motherhood, identity, acceptance and how the ideas of these institutions pertain to one’s own experiences.