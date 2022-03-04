New GROW residency to begin

Artist and curator Jordan T. Robinson, in collaboration with Lara Americo and Alicia Collins, will produce a new GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency through April 10 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The residency, “Memoria,” will focus on themes of identity and storytelling through a range of creative mediums.
Community members are invited to visit Robinson in GROW from 4 to 8 p.m. each Monday to learn about and collaborate on constructing a community temple, which will document the stories told throughout “Memoria.” Additional events are free to attend. No prior experience is required to participate and supplies will be provided. Register for workshops in advance by visiting GROW at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
Event schedule:
6-8 p.m. March 4: Artist Talk — Robinson and his collaborators will discuss their work and how their individual stories inform their art.
7-9 p.m. March 8-9: Paper maché sculpture workshop — Learn how to create a paper maché sculpture of the human body.
6-8 p.m. March 15-16: Storytelling with sacred objects — Share your story with your own memorabilia.
6-8 p.m. March 22-23: Memoir writing workshop — Create your own memoir through a written narrative.
noon-2 p.m. March 26: Printmaking and painting workshop — Express your identity through different artistic mediums.
7-9 p.m. March 29-30: Art therapy workshop — Explore art as a therapeutic outlet.
7-9 p.m. April 1: Residency reception — A celebration of the work of “Memoria.”
Robinson is an artist and curator dedicated to helping the community through art, design and technology. His recent exhibitions and programs centered on the awareness of systemic challenges that artists of color and trans people face. Americo is an artist and musician whose work focuses on the experience of Indigenous and gender-diverse communities. Her work is presented through sequential art, mixed media collage and performance. Collins is a multidisciplinary artist with a focus on photography. Her work explores the concepts of home, motherhood, identity, acceptance and how the ideas of these institutions pertain to one’s own experiences.
For information, call 336-373-4371 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.