New year, new chances to enjoy High Point Parks & Rec programs

HIGH POINT — Has there ever been a more anticipated new year than this one?
We always look forward to the start of a new year and the potential we imagine it may bring. New possibilities and a fresh outlook. Most of us will make a resolution or two, often including a commitment — or a re-commitment — to exercise, diet and improved health.
High Point Parks & Recreation offers a variety of programs for all ages, interests and skill levels that can help residents safely “Play. Learn. Enjoy.”
Modified youth basketball league
Teams in the modified youth basketball league (ages 6-15) this season will have four to six players and will emphasize skill development. No close contact game play will take place, but participation will offer team and individual skills challenges. A virtual meeting for parents will be held Jan. 20; games begin Jan. 25 and run through March 13. Cost is $25 per child, which includes a team T-shirt and an award. Call 336-883-3480 for details and to register.
Tennis programs for youth
Tennis builds character, focus and sportsmanship. Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) is offering “Let’s Make Some Racquet!” for ages 5-12 who have no tennis experience. This free program is designed to give young co-ed participants the foundational skills of tennis through game play and a step-by-step curriculum guided by staff. To register, call 336-883-3508.
Oak Hollow Tennis Center also offers beginner, intermediate and advanced tennis lessons for ages 5-12. The basic skills of tennis will be covered. Players learn how to keep score and rally using foam balls and appropriate-sized equipment on a smaller court. Single lesson and full session fees are offered. For more information on cost, schedules and availability in these tennis programs, call 336-883-3493.
Indoor Kickers youth soccer league
The indoor league at Southside Recreation Center (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) provides an opportunity for ages 4-9 to master the fundamental skills of soccer, increase their physical development and enhance coordination and learn to work together as a team. Cost is $25 per player and games run Jan. 4–Feb. 1. Call 336-883-3504 to register.
School’s Out Camp
On days when school is not in session, students can spend the day at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point). Group games, arts and crafts, and outdoor play are offered. Upcoming dates are Jan. 19, March 29–April 1 and April 5. Participants need to bring a lunch and two snacks daily. Cost is $15 per day, per child (grades K–6); additional fees may be added for activities.
Builders Academy
Each week of this six-week program from Jan. 20–Feb. 24 students ages 5–12 will explore a component of S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) through hands-on experiments, activities and design challenges. Cost is $20 per participant and sessions will be held at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 336-883-3504 to register or learn more.
More flips, more fun
The gymnastics and tumbling classes at Allen Jay Recreation Center are offered for ages 5–12 and focus on physical conditioning and strength training as students do floor work and use the tumble track, balance beam, bars and vault. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and cost is $40 per month per participant. For details, call 336-883-3509.
Fine arts for children
Crafting can be more than just a pastime for children; it can also help them develop fine motor skills, enhance creativity and imagination. It also requires focus and good listening skills. Arts classes for children ages 5–8 feature seasonal projects such as snowman string art and winter snow globes. Masks and physical distancing will be required. Classes are held Saturdays through Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point). Cost is $8 per class and pre-registration is required; call 336-883-3508.
Adult Walkers Club
Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) provides an indoor space for adults (ages 18+) to safely walk and socialize with friends as they improve their overall health and wellness. The gym is open for walking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Jan. 28.
E-Sports League
Designed to provide teens and young adults a recreational, fun and competitive gaming experience from home, registered participants in the E-Sports League will compete in various games at different skill levels using popular video games on X-Box, PS4 and Switch. Some games and leagues are free, others require a small fee to participate. The Mission Control app is free to download; for more details, search for “High Point Parks & Recreation,” and select the game or league in which you are interested. All participants receive a T-shirt with their registration and trophies will be awarded to the first and second place winners. Contact Kimili Long at 336-883-3504 or kimili.long@highpointnc.gov for more information.
Culler Senior Center
On Wednesdays, the Culler Senior Center will offer “Learn Healthy Habits with Humana,” a free online series of one-hour presentations on health topics of interest to older adults. Each session begins at 11 a.m. and advance registration is required; call 336-883-8520 to sign up.
The Culler Senior Center is also offering virtual programs to enhance health in adults ages “50 and better,” including Virtual Chair Yoga, Virtual Stretching, Virtual Low Impact Cardio and Virtual Morning Exercise Drills. To learn or register, visit the High Point Parks & Recreation website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call the center at 336-883-8520.
Pickleball open gym
Discover one of the most popular and fastest-growing sports in the country: pickleball. This easy-to-learn game combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong and uses a paddle and plastic ball. Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) is offering open gym time for pickleball (adults 18+) from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April.
Golf discount cards
Purchase a non-transferable discount card for $100 and receive a $5 discount off each 18-hole round of golf with a cart played throughout 2021 at Blair Park Golf Course (1901 South Main St., High Point) and Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 North Centennial St., High Point). The card is good seven days a week and applies to seniors and Ladies Day rates as well. Visit the pro shops at either location or call the golf courses to purchase your card.
Winter golf rates
Through Feb. 28, winter golf rates are in effect beginning at 8 a.m. At Oak Hollow, play on weekdays for $26 with a cart and receive a $3 food voucher for the grill room. Weekend rates are $30 with a cart and a $3 food voucher.
At Blair Park, the weekday rate is $18 with cart and a $3 food voucher and $22 on weekends with a cart and $3 food voucher.
Visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr to learn more, or call 336-883-3469.
Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.