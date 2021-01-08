New year, new chances to enjoy High Point Parks & Rec programs

E-Sports League

Designed to provide teens and young adults a recreational, fun and competitive gaming experience from home, registered participants in the E-Sports League will compete in various games at different skill levels using popular video games on X-Box, PS4 and Switch. Some games and leagues are free, others require a small fee to participate. The Mission Control app is free to download; for more details, search for “High Point Parks & Recreation,” and select the game or league in which you are interested. All participants receive a T-shirt with their registration and trophies will be awarded to the first and second place winners. Contact Kimili Long at 336-883-3504 or kimili.long@highpointnc.gov for more information.