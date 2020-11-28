Nonprofits help those in need and now they share their needs to continue that work. See what's on their wish lists.

Local nonprofit organizations were invited to share their wish lists this holiday season. Their needs range from fishing gear and personal protection equipment to dog food and craft supplies. Most organizations welcome gift cards and financial donations.
A Legacy of Hope
What we do: Provide basic necessities to the low-income and homeless population in Guilford County.
Wish list: Backpacks, school supplies, travel size toiletry items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouth wash, soap, shampoo, comb, hand sanitizer, razors and shaving cream), blankets, pillows, clothing and shoes for men and women, coats for kids, socks children and adults, feminine products, cleaning supplies, granola bars and grocery store gift cards.
Contact info: Tonya Handford, 336-608-0020, P.O. Box 173, Jamestown, NC 27282, alohexecutivedirector@gmail.com.
To donate: Cashapp, $ALegacyofHope; PayPal, PayPal.me/ALegacyofHopeInc or www.alegacyofhope.org.
ACTS 20:35 Foundation
What we do: Seek to aid in the spread of the Christian gospel and to help the needy worldwide in the name of Jesus Christ.
Wish list: Contributions to our capital fund (small, but growing) of any amount. Contributions can be made by credit card, cash, stocks and bonds, your old car or boat or in any form.
To donate: Cecil Little, president, 7622 Bentley Road, Greensboro, NC 27409, cslthc@gmail.com or 336-202-1665.
After Gateway
What we do: Day health program for adults with severe developmental or intellectual disabilities that provides enrichment activities, sensory stimulation, music, art and physical therapies as well as peer interaction and community outings.
Wish list: Wall clock, arts/crafts supplies (glue sticks, liquid glue, paint, paint supplies, glitter, gel pens, crayons, markers, paper), gift cards for Walmart/Michael’s/Target, giant coloring books, glue gun, games (Blokus, Phase10, Simon, Hungry Hippo), Duplo blocks-large blocks, read aloud books, nail polish, foam letters, large piece puzzles, sensory games, manipulatives.
To donate: 336-379-7670 or www.aftergateway.org.
Angelic Warrior Foundation
What we do: Increase colon cancer awareness and provide emotional and financial support to patients, caregivers and families.
Wish list: Gift cards (grocery stores, Walmart, Target), gas cards, unscented lotions and body washes, sunscreen, lip balm, ginger chews, ginger candy, ginger ale drinks, bottles of water, saltine crackers, snacks, hats, gloves, scarves, hand sanitizer, facial tissue, masks.
To donate: 252-375-7232, angelicwarriorfdn@gmail.com, https://angelicwarriorfoundation.org/donate.
AuthoraCare Collective
What we do: Formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, encourages everyone to brighten the holidays of patients in need this season.
Wish list: Monetary or gift card donation.
To donate: Mail to AuthoraCare’s Holiday Cheer Fund, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Information: Jane Gibson, 336-478-2511 or jane.gibson@authoracare.org.
BackPack Beginnings
What we do: Deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need.
Wish list: Healthy, shelf-stable food (canned vegetables/fruits/beans, canned chicken/tuna, pasta, rice, soups, Chef Boyardees, baby food, oatmeal, grits), gently-used children's winter clothing (birth to high school), hygiene products (deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wipes, baby shampoo), gently used children's books, school supplies (pens, crayons, two-pocket folders, notebooks), diapers.
To donate: parker@backpackbeginnings.org, 336-954-7445. Monetary, www.backpackbeginnings.org/donate; tangible donations, www.backpackbeginnings.org/contact.
Battling Life Together
What we do: Provide free comfort packages to cancer patients.
Wish list: Crafts, handmade items, scarves, gloves, hats, neck pillows, cancer ribbons, lotions, bath soap, shampoo, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, lip balm, socks, journals, small Bibles, pens, calendars, books, bandanas, scarves, face masks, candles, frames, gift cards, monetary donations and generic handmade get well cards from students.
To donate: www.facebook.com/BattlingLifeTogetherNeverAlone/ or 336-908-3542.
Bella Hearts
What we do: Create and implement fundraising events in support of heart, kidney and Alzheimer's disease to assist with better treatments and cures.
Wish list: Gift cards for fundraiser events, gas cards, gift baskets for raffles, items for gift baskets, a company to make a Bella Hearts banner.
To donate: Bellaheartsfab5@gmail.com. Donations accepted through PayPal: http://paypal.me/BHearts; Cash app: $bizyminds.
Black Suit Initiative
What we do: Leadership and community engagement program which allows young men, in middle and high school, the opportunity to improve academic performance, explore their career interests and participate in positive team building exercises.
Wish list: Monetary donations to cover the cost of five novels for each student, new black suits, dry cleaning, lunches for weekly meetings, hand sanitizers and other cleaning supplies.
To donate: The Black Suit Initiative, 908-A N. Josephine Boyd St., Greensboro, NC 27408 or www.blacksuit.org.
Camp Carefree
What we do: Free, one-week camping experiences for children ages 6 to 16 with chronic illnesses, including cancer, spina bifida, epilepsy and more.
Wish list: Golf carts, lifetime long plastic tables and chairs, arts and crafts supplies, basketballs, kick balls, whiffle ball sets, fishing rods and tackle, playing cards and games, cleaning supplies.
To donate: CampCarefree.org, 336-427-0966, directors@campcarefree.org, 275 Carefree Lane, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
CAP & Diamonds & Pearls Mentoring Organization
What we do: Afterschool mentoring organization designed to prepare young ladies to become future leaders through support, motivation, teambuilding and community involvement while inspiring personal development and academic growth for all aspects of future success.
Wish list: Donations to fulfill families' holiday wish lists. The nonprofit will be providing clothing, shoes, coats, toys, games and meals.
To donate: Tonya Caudle, dandporg@gmail.com (Add “Wish List Donation” in subject line). 336-899-4257. Make checks payable to Diamonds & Pearls. Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Visa gift cards are accepted. Tax-deductible information will be provided.
Caring Services
What we do: Provide housing and substance use disorder treatment to persons in early recovery.
Wish list: Nonperishable food for client choice pantry, toiletries, laundry detergent, paper products, twin bed linens, 12-step reading materials, gift certificates for recreational activities (bowling, skating).
To donate: 336-886-5594. Pick up for larger donations is available; drop off donations at 102 Chestnut Drive, High Point.
Center for New North Carolinians
What we do: Promote access and integration for immigrants and refugees in North Carolina.
Wish list: Monetary donations to help us impact the lives of immigrants and refugees in North Carolina. Physical donations to support our family based programs include: School supplies (of all varieties), cleaning supplies (disinfectant sprays, Clorox wipes, 13 & 64-gallon trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper), hygiene products (adult deodorant, shampoo, hand and body soap, toothpaste, kid and adult toothbrushes, women's hygiene), diapers of all sizes and youth winter clothing — new or gently worn.
To donate: Visit cnnc.uncg.edu/give or drop off items at our office: 915 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403. Email cnnc@uncg.edu to schedule drop off.
Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro
What we do: Provide resources for children and families to prevent children from dropping out of school such as tutors/mentors, case management, afterschool enrichment, urgent care e.g., emergency health, housing, clothing, food assistance.
Wish list: Books (third through eighth grades) or monthly book club subscriptions; gift cards to Target, Walmart, Amazon, Subway, Taco Bell, Burger King, Old Navy, Food Lion (other grocery chains); personal protective equipment — masks/face covering, sanitizer wipes, disposable vinyl gloves, hand sanitizer; cash donations.
To donate: www.cisgg.org, click on donate now button; Send check to Communities in Schools of Greater Greensboro, P. O. Box 1347, Greensboro, NC, 27402-1347 or 122 N. Elm St., Suite 301, Greensboro, NC 27401. Jimmi Williams, Jw3cisgg@bellsouth.net.
Doberman Rescue of the Triad
What we do: Find homes for abandoned, abused and neglected Doberman pinschers.
Wish list: Designate Doberman Rescue of the Triad as your charity for: AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com) and iGive.com. DRT also has a wish list on Amazon.com (especially Tide HE detergent). Monetary donations can be made directly on their website.
To donate: Famadobes@aol.com or www.Doberman-Rescue.com.
Every Campus a Refuge
What we do: Temporarily host refugees on Guilford College's campus and support them in their resettlement in Greensboro.
Wish list: Gift cards to Walmart.
To donate: Send gift cards to everycampusarefuge@guilford.edu or donate at http://everycampusarefuge.net/donate-now/.
FaithAction International House
What we do: Serve and advocate alongside of thousands of new immigrants each year, while educating and connecting the diverse community across lines of culture and faith — turning strangers into neighbors.
Wish list: Walmart/Food Lion grocery gift cards to go along with our holiday food and toy giveaways and donations to the Immigrant Bond Fund to help release neighbors from detention centers and reunite them with their families.
To donate: 336-379-0037, FaithAction, 705 N. Greene St.m Greensboro, NC 27401.
Family Service of the Piedmont
What we do: Help children and families deal with domestic violence, improve their mental health, overcome child abuse and find financial stability.
Wish list: Safety gates, baby and toddler clothing and shoes, umbrella strollers, backpacks, diapers, household cleaning supplies, new pillows, new twin sheet sets and comforters, grocery and pharmacy gift cards, new car and booster seats, children's books, diaper bags, baby wipes, toilet training seats, family board games and local bus passes.
To donate: Drop off at 315 E. Washington St. in Greensboro, 1401 Long St. in High Point or 902 Bonner St. in Jamestown, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., weekdays.
Feral Cat Assistance Program
What we do: All-volunteer, nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of feral cats through humane trapping and monthly ultra-low cost spay/neuter clinics.
Wish list: Spay day supplies — rubbing alcohol, surgical gloves, surgical masks, thermometers (digital), ”pee pads,” betadine antiseptic, cotton balls, gauze (3-by-3 inch and 4-by-4 inch), cotton swabs, hand-held vacuums, cleansers (Soft Scrub), dish washing liquid, laundry detergent (fragrance free), laundry bleach, paper towels, toilet tissue, trash bags (any size), hand sanitizer, towels (standard bath size and beach size), bottled water; cat supplies — canned cat food, especially pate’ and dry cat food (Purina One Adult Indoor); scoopable, clumping, fragrance-free cat litter; office supplies — pink, blue and yellow photocopy paper, pipe cleaners, Scotch tape, sticky notes.
To donate: 336-378-0878 or www.FeralCatAssistanceProgram.org.
Flurry's Hope-Blind Horse Sanctuary
What we do: Help blind horses learn to "see" by their senses. Veterans with PTSD and other visitors find peace, healing and develop a relationship with horses that changes their lives.
Wish list: Financial contributions for sanctuary expansion, feeding and veterinarian care.
To donate: Flurry’s Hope, 570 Lowe Road, Madison, NC 27025, Michaelbluehare@yahoo.com.
Green Team Helping Hands
What we do: Feed the homeless in Greensboro.
Wish list: Bottled water, gift cards, canned goods, socks, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and jackets/coats.
To donate: www.greenteamhelpinghands.org.
Greensboro Bound
What we do: Local, downtown-based nonprofit that is dedicated to bringing together readers and writers of all ages throughout the year.
Wish list: HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 all-in-one wireless printer, with Smart Tasks + Instant Ink (ink refill service).
To donate: Email jessica@greensborobound.com for a direct gift, or give online at www.greensborobound.com/donate for monetary donations toward the purchase of a printer.
Greensboro Mutual Aid
What we do: Connect people to share resources across Greensboro adjusting to the effects of COVID-19.
Wish list: Gift cards to grocery stores (Aldi, Food Lion, Deep Roots), Walmart, Target and general Visa gift cards so people can pay for utilities.
To donate: CashApp: $GSOMutualAid; PayPal: GSOMutualAid@gmail.com; or contribute to the Facebook Group: GSO Mutual Aid Hub
Greensboro Urban Ministry
What we do: Serve Greensboro neighbors facing housing or food insecurity.
Wish list: Uber gift cards, Food Lion gift cards, bath towels and washcloths, men’s and ladies winter gloves, men’s athletic socks, new twin bed blankets, extra large Christmas wreath, Greensboro transit bus passes, umbrellas, dozen poinsettias, hand warmers.
To donate: 336-271-5959 or www.greensborourbanministry.org.
Guilford Education Alliance
What we do: Operate Teacher Supply Warehouse to provide classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools educators at no-cost.
Wish list: New school supplies such as glue sticks, dry erase boards, markers, individual or class sets of watercolors, tissues, hand sanitizer and copy paper can be donated or ordered through our Amazon wish list, and cash donations help us keep shelves stocked with high demand items.
To donate: www.GEANC.org, 311 Pomona Drive, Suite E, Greensboro, NC 27407, 336-841-4332.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro
What we do: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.
Wish list: Hammers (16 ounces or more), work gloves, utility knives, speed squares, tool belts, carpenter pencils, cordless skill saws, air compressors.
To donate: https://habitatgreensboro.org. Monetary donations can be mailed to Habitat Greensboro, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2, Greensboro, NC 27405, or made online. Wish list items may be dropped off at Gate City ReStore, 3826 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Also, Habitat ReStore accepts new and gently used furniture, appliances, building supplies and household goods. To schedule a pickup, visit online or call 336-851-2929.
Hart-2-Heart Rescue
What we do: Save small senior dogs from animal shelters and puppy mills, foster them in our homes, provide comprehensive veterinary care and adoption placement.
Wish list: Gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics (to make doggie bandanas and blankets as fundraisers for medical care), All Pets Considered, Costco and Walmart (for medications and supplies) and Amazon. Also, check or PayPal donation https://www.paypal.me/h2hrescue or one month of storage unit which is $121/month.
To donate: Jennifer Hart, Hart2heartrescue@gmail.com. Donations can be mailed to: Hart-2-Heart Rescue, P.O. Box 38307, Greensboro, NC 27438, or dropped off at Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital of Brassfield, 3205 Brassfield Road, Greensboro.
Hirsch Center for Creativity & Wellness
What we do: Provide a lifeline of hope and healing by providing free-of-charge arts and wellness programs for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals.
Wish list: Four-drawer locking file cabinets, large storage cabinets for art supplies, two comfortable office desk chairs, cases of printing paper, general purpose copy paper, 28# print quality paper, 110# card stock, small printer, journals for writing classes.
To donate: Bring to Hirsch studio at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 130, Greensboro, NC 27405, www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Historic Magnolia House
What we do: Share local Black history through the restoration of Greensboro’s 1949 Green Book hotel.
Wish list: Donations toward house repairs, box printing sponsorships toward Shoe Box Lunch Program.
To donate: Email info@magnoliahousegso.org or visit bit.ly/magnoliachallenge.
Support Local Journalism
Hope Academy GSO
What we do: Private, Christ-centered school for children in third through eighth grades. They are "committed to serving the underserved in Greensboro."
To donate: Visit website www.hopegso.org for all the ways you can support the school.
ICT Food Bank
What we do: Food pantry serving the Guilford County area.
Wish list: Nonperishable food items such as oatmeal, cereal, rice, flour, canned fruits and vegetables, tuna, crackers, oil, peanut butter and jelly, pasta, tea, salt, baby diapers size 1-6, baby wipes and male and female personal hygiene items.
To donate: 336-402-5214, https://ictfoodbank.org/give-now/, also accept PayPal, Cashapp and Venmo. Drop offs can be done from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at 1203 Francis Daily Court, Colfax, NC 27235.
Interactive Resource Center
What we do: Day center located in downtown Greensboro for people experiencing homelessness to come take showers, wash laundry, receive mail and visit the medical clinic.
Wish list: High-efficiency laundry detergent, 8-ounce foam cups, value-sized coffee, creamer and sugar, cold-weather sleeping bags, tents, heavy winter jackets sized medium to 3X, thick winter gloves and individually packaged breakfast foods and snacks.
To donate: 407 E. Washington St., Greensboro, NC, 27401, 336-369-5696.
Kellin Foundation
What we do: Build resilient children, adults, families and communities through behavioral health services, victim advocacy and community outreach.
Wish list: Bus to be retrofitted for art/play therapy, pro bono website design services, TruSense Air Purifier — large (360 HEPA filtration with Dupont filter), TruSens Air Purifier replacement filters, TruSens Air Purifier replacement carbon filters, Amazon wish list items at kellinfoundation.org.
To donate: Mary Herbenick, 336-429-5600 or mary@kellinfoundation.org.
LEAD Girls of NC
What we do: Provide the tools and resources that low-income/at-risk preteen girls must have to become productive citizens and active leaders in their community through the use of evidenced-based curriculum.
Wish list: Printer paper, $5/$10 increment gift cards for girls (Walmart or Target), individually wrapped snacks and juices.
To donate: https://donorbox.org/leadgirls or mail to 500 W. 4th St., Suite 203B, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Call 336-893-5755 to have donations picked up.
Life Enrichment and Friendship (LEAF) Center
What we do: Located in Reidsville, we are the only adult day program in the community for adults 60-plus and individuals with disabilities (18-plus).
Wish list: Weatherproof rocking chairs or glider for patio, Wii games (sports) and extra controllers, tablets or laptop computers for participants to use, iTunes gift cards for music library.
To donate: 336-349-2343, adtsrc.org or http://bit.ly/1H6AA87.
Mental Health Greensboro
What we do: Provide help and hope to people struggling with mental and emotional health challenges through free peer-supported education, self-help groups and individual coaching.
Wish list: One laminator, seven Lenovo Yoga laptops or Samsung Chromebooks (15-inch) or similar, two office guest chairs, one adjustable laptop desk stand, two business webcams with microphone, one microphone with stand. See Amazon wish list for additional items.
To donate: Contact Donna Shelton, donna@mhag.org. Donations may be made via MHG Amazon wish list or directly to MHG at 700 Walter Reed Drive.
MIB Agents, Make It Better for Kids with Cancer
What we do: Childhood cancer nonprofit dedicated to making it better for the community of patients, caregivers, doctors and researchers through programs, education and research.
Wish list: Lego kits, art supplies, journals for all ages and genders, fun pens and markers, washi tape, DIY kits, noise-canceling headphones/earbuds, Nintendo Switch, Amazon gift cards, Target gift cards, Starbucks gift cards, Kindle Fire tablets, travel games, soft slippers, soft sweatshirts adult sizes, monetary donations, follow us on social media.
Museum & Archives of Rockingham County
What we do: Cultural space dedicated to engaging, educating and preserving the rich history of the county through exhibits, archives and increasingly online.
Wish list: Used and refurbished laptops and personal computers; good condition folding reading tables; office chairs; other used and refurbished working equipment.
To donate: Matthew Titchiner, info@themarcnline.org, 336-634-4949. Facebook — Facebook Messenger and U.S. mail: P.O. Box 84, Wentworth, NC 27375
Music for a Great Space
What we do: Chamber music series in Greensboro bringing great music and music education to the community.
Wish list: Purchase a MGS Honor card, financial donations.
To donate: www.musicforagreatspace.org/support.
North Carolina Brass Band
What we do: Professional ensemble of brass and percussion that performs an annual concert series and other performances in Greensboro and throughout the Triad and beyond.
Wish list: Funding to support free virtual video performances, especially the upcoming "Christmas Wrapped in Brass" concert.
To donate: www.ncbrassband.org/support-virtual-performances. For donations by cash or check, call 336-340-6764 or email ncbb@ncbrassband.org.
North Carolina Folk Festival
What we do: Present multicultural music, dance, crafts and other folk arts through year-round programs across the state of North Carolina, and through a signature festival hosted each September in downtown Greensboro.
Wish list: Tarps, 6 and 8-foot A-frame ladders, leaf blower, side cutters, cordless drills, box fans, brooms, food grade hoses, rope/cording, bungee cords, zip-ties, GAF tape, staple gun, contractor grade extension cords, LED Cafe-style string lights (not Christmas lights).
To donate: www.ncfolkfestival.com, Ethan Lodics, 336-223-6101, elodics@ncfolkfestival.com.
North Carolina Wildlife Habitat Foundation
What we do: Assist in acquisition, management and protection of wildlife habitat in the state of North Carolina for the benefit of future generations.
Wish list: Donations of new or slightly used hunting and fishing gear for a yard sale fundraiser to fund Youth Wildlife Camp.
To donate: Call 336-375-4994 for delivery or pickup.
Now What?
What we do: Network for those widowed; seek to serve the underserved in the community.
Wish list: Donations for home repairs, counseling and scholarships for learning opportunities.
To donate: Send checks made payable to Now What? in care of: Barbara Gilbert: 7112 Horseman Court, Summerfield, NC 27358. Information: Barbara Gilbert, nowwhatwidowed@gmail.com or www.nowwhatwidows.com.
Out of the Garden Project
What we do: Largest independent food program for families in the Piedmont.
Wish list: Food, money and volunteers.
To donate: Visit www.outofthegardenproject.org. Also, select the nonprofit at smile.amazon.com.
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden
What we do: Offer a place of unique beauty seeking to inspire, enlighten and connect people of all ages to the world of plants, gardening and horticulture, and to surprise visitors with beauty and scope.
Wish list: Volunteers, ultramodern art audio visual system for event center, multifunctional printer for office and educational purposes, utility vehicle such as a John Deere Gator.
To donate: 336-996-7888 or www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Pettiford Foundation
What we do: Committed to finding a cure for lupus. Through our programs and services, we focus on providing families and caregivers R.E.S.T. (Research, Education, Support, and Treatment).
Wish list: Laptop (preferably MacBook), home/office printer, four-drawer file cabinet, Office Depot gift cards, donations.
To donate: CashApp, $pettifordfoundation; PayPal, paypal.me/pettifordfoundation; Givelify, type "The Pettiford Foundation" in the search bar and follow the directions to give; and mail to: P.O. Box 49204, Greensboro, NC 27419.
Petty Family Foundation
What we do: Partner with other nonprofit organizations that will result in a positive long-term impact in the community and areas of focus. The focus is primarily, but not limited to, the support of veterans and children.
Wish list: Money and volunteers to help with events.
To donate: www.pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
Proverbs 22:6 Scholarship Fund
What we do: Recently established Caldwell Academy endowment to provide tuition assistance to families with need and desire to provide a Christian education for their children.
Wish list: Financial donations.
To donate: Advancement Office, Caldwell Academy, 2900 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, advancement@caldwellacademy.org, 336-665-1161.
Reidsville Outreach Center
What we do: Food pantry that provides nutritious foods to individuals and families every other Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wish list: Food and monetary donations no matter how small or large.
To donate: 336-342-7770 (leave a message if no answer). Monetary donations may be mailed to the ROC, P.O. Box 773, Reidsville, NC 27323.
Salvation Army of Greensboro
What we do: Preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and attempt to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
Wish list: With a donation of $5 or more, you receive a card that can be used to honor a client, employee, friend or family member during the holiday season.
To donate: Visit www.salvationarmyofgreensboro.org and click on the Honor Card 2020 link.
Senior Resources of Guilford
What we do: Each year SRG serves more than 12,000 older adults and their families to promote and support their independent living. Our mission is to serve the diverse population of older adults and their families in Guilford County by advocating and providing supportive services that enhance the independence, health, and quality of life of seniors. Our goal is to provide relevant, community-based care to seniors that help them safely and comfortably remain in their homes.
Wish list: Financial support for the programs offered by the agency, including but not limited to: Meals on Wheels and Community Nutrition services, Senior Wheels Medical Transportation, SeniorLine Information and Referral Service, Case Assistance, Caregiver Support Program, Refugee Outreach program, Virtual programming at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, Foster Grandparents, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Heat Relief program, Handy Helper for minor home repairs and others. Volunteers and drivers are always needed.
To donate: Gifts may be mailed to Senior Resources of Guilford, P.O. Box 21993, Greensboro, NC 27420. Electronic gifts can be made online at www.senior-resources-guilford.org/Donate. 336-373-4816 or development@senior-resources-guilford.org.
SPCA of the Triad
What we do: Rescue and care for injured, abandoned and neglected animals in the community and we are the only no-kill shelter in the Triad.
Wish list: Toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, dish soap, bleach, large trash bags, sponges, monetary donation for new building, monetary donations for emergency medical expenses, volunteers to help with repair projects at the center, scoopable cat litter, Fancy Feast wet kitten food, canned wet dog and puppy food, dog treats, peanut butter, warm blankets and Kong dog toys.
To donate: www.triadspca.org.
StepUp Greensboro
What we do: Provide free job readiness training, active mentoring and supportive services to help individuals find and keep jobs and build stable lives.
Wish list: Copy paper, keychain flash drives to use when assisting participants with documents in the computer lab, toner cartridges for the copier, gift cards to Office Depot/Walmart, two new tables for jobs classroom, projector and screen for classroom, hand-truck, printer to process checks, computers for computer lab, nine office chairs and microwave.
To donate: Anthony Bass, 336-676-5871 or www.stepupgreensboro.org/donate.
Tiny House Community Development
What we do: Build tiny houses for the homeless and veterans.
Wish list: Gift cards from the following: Home Depot, Lowe's Home Improvement, Office Depot/Staples.
To donate: 310 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403 or P.O. Box 20691, Greensboro, NC 27420. 336-897-1001.
Tiny House Community Development, Breakfast 4 Our Friends
What we do: Provide breakfast for the homeless three days a week.
Wish list: Gift cards from the following: Walmart, Food Lion, Aldi's, All-State Restaurant Equipment, Triad Meats.
To donate: 310 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403 or P.O. Box 20691, Greensboro, NC 27420. 336-897-1001.
We Care Food Pantry
What we do: Serve 500 families a month with 1,050 or more individuals. Also take food to the homeless.
Wish list: Money to buy food and purchase gifts for children and other family members.
To donate: Mail donations to the church in the name of We Care Food Pantry at Wells Memorial COGIC 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Velma Tanks, 614-949-7218.
Wheels4Hope
What we do: Provide affordable and reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals trying to get back on their feet. Families have to be referred to Wheels4Hope by a partner agency.
Wish list: Used vehicles that can be fixed for families in need of transportation.
To donate: www.wheels4hope.org. In-kind donations can be sent to the Wheels4Hope Triad office, 110 S. Walnut Circle Greensboro, NC 27409. Office hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 336-355-9130 or adriane@wheels4hope.org.
Willie F. Ash Organization
What we do: Assist veterans, primarily female veterans, back into civilian life.
Wish list: Desktop computer, all-in-one printer (copy, fax and scan) and paper/writing tablets.
To donate: Felecia Ash, 336-379-1005 or 949-231-9208. Website is under construction.
Youth Focus
What we do: House the youth emergency shelter, Safe Place program and three supportive housing programs (ages 16-24), including a maternity home and a counseling program.
Wish list: Twin blankets, bath towels, twin and full size bedding sets for teens, pots and pans, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, toiletries.
To donate: Diana Cooper, 336-333-6853. Drop off between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 405 Parkway, Suite A, Greensboro, NC 27401.
YWCA Greensboro
What we do: Empower and provide services for families experiencing homelessness, pregnant and parenting teens and at-risk young adult mothers and their children, women experiencing economic challenges and middle school age at-risk youth.
Wish list: New unwrapped toys (infants through teenagers), gift cards ($10-$25 Walmart, gas, Target, etc.), bus passes (all day and 30-day passes), snack foods, juice, laundry detergent, paper towels, napkins, toilet paper, disposable cups and plates, monetary donations and groups interested in donating Family Shelter meals.
To donate: Drop off items between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at 1807 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or visit https://goo.gl/Kj5AE6 to order items from Amazon and have direct shipped. 336-273-3461 or drichardson@ywcagsonc.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!