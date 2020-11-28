Nonprofits help those in need and now they share their needs to continue that work. See what's on their wish lists.

To donate: Mail donations to the church in the name of We Care Food Pantry at Wells Memorial COGIC 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Velma Tanks, 614-949-7218.

Wheels4Hope

What we do: Provide affordable and reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals trying to get back on their feet. Families have to be referred to Wheels4Hope by a partner agency.

Wish list: Used vehicles that can be fixed for families in need of transportation.

To donate: www.wheels4hope.org. In-kind donations can be sent to the Wheels4Hope Triad office, 110 S. Walnut Circle Greensboro, NC 27409. Office hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 336-355-9130 or adriane@wheels4hope.org.

Willie F. Ash Organization

What we do: Assist veterans, primarily female veterans, back into civilian life.

Wish list: Desktop computer, all-in-one printer (copy, fax and scan) and paper/writing tablets.

To donate: Felecia Ash, 336-379-1005 or 949-231-9208. Website is under construction.

Youth Focus