Peggy Nobles was a nurse when medicine and the world was very different.
"I would give anything to still be practicing," she said.
The Asheboro resident recently turned 99 but still remembers her days of medicine just like it was yesterday.
For the first six years of her life, she lived in Battleboro in Nash County, and eventually finished her high school years in Wilson. After high school, Nobles said she tried to get into the bigger nursing schools but none would accept her.
“I guess they just thought Rocky Mount was such a small place they didn’t want us,” Nobles recalled. She got her nursing degree in Rocky Mount and passed the boards with no problems.
“I had just graduated from nursing school with zero special training. A plane landed in Rocky Mount and carried me to Vicksburg, Miss.,” Nobles said.
She said initially she thought she was heading to Rome, Ga., to help battle the polio epidemic that raged throughout the United States in the first half of the 20th century. Instead, that plane landed on a dirt road 12 miles outside of Vicksburg with one young nurse from North Carolina.
“A man helped me out, got my bags out and told me someone would come eventually, then he got back in the plane and it took off and left me,” Nobles said. There was a little shack of sorts with a night watchman who told Nobles she could sleep on the bench. She did and sure enough, the next day, someone came and took her into Vicksburg where she would spend the next several months caring for polio patients in the basement of the only hospital in town.
“I went into nursing to take care of sick people,” Nobles said.
She and her roommate found a place to stay that they shared with a couple other nurses. It was an old house, even by old house standards at the time, and the lady who owned it was wary of allowing the women to rent because of their contact with polio patients.
The owner of the home consented to let the women stay in the attic. Some local men built a platform and steps down to the ground so the women could come and go without interacting with anyone in the house.
“We shared the attic with night nurses so we rotated the cots. They slept in the day and then we’d come in and sleep at night. Most of the time we didn’t even change the sheets,” Nobles said.
Treating polio patients in the mid-20th century was often a guess. Nobles said they didn’t have much in the way of personal protection equipment but followed a strict routine for admitting patients. She said they would first check a patient's feet and legs.
“It wasn’t hard to diagnose,” she said. Nobles said that the deeper into the basement the patients were, the sicker they were. Some were treated and got better, but others didn’t.
“The people of Vicksburg got us what we needed and helped us out,” Nobles said. At the time, one of the common treatments for polio patients was to put them on a seesaw, like on a playground, built by locals in Vicksburg. Nobles said they would put two children on each side and move them up and down. The thinking was that the motion put pressure on the diaphragm and that helped the children.
“We put two children on each end of the seesaw and they had a ball!” Nobles said.
She also learned to work the hospital's two external respirators.
Nobles was fortunate to avoid catching the disease, but others did. Several nurses and a doctor contracted polio and died from it. One night, Nobles recalled, a doctor came to her and said he was just tired. He asked her to take his blood pressure, so she did. He laid down and was dead by six the next morning. It was a hard assignment to have.
Nobles' roommate didn’t finish the assignment and left early. Nobles said they disagreed on many things but to her, she was there for one reason and one reason only.
“I stayed until I was satisfied we had it under control,” she said.
After she left Vicksburg, Nobles continued to practice nursing in North Carolina. She was even asked by some doctors from Chapel Hill to develop a nurse practitioner program before one ever existed. So Nobles wrote one up and sent it to Chapel Hill.
Nobles still reads and keeps up on things in the medical world. She hasn’t lost her love of the field and said she would love to go back to Vicksburg and see it all now. A lifetime ago in a different time and almost, a different world.
