As everyone knows, the 2019-20 school year was like no other. Faced with a dangerous pandemic, schools nationwide abruptly closed in March. Teachers and students found themselves sequestered at home.
As a veteran teacher who is also a boomer, I was suddenly expected to teach solely via my home computer. This was a definite learning curve for me. I may have over 40 years of successful experience in education under my belt, but ever-changing technology has never been my strong suit.
I admit that I have depended upon the expertise of my younger counterparts. When I had a computer question at school, I could just poke my head out my classroom door and call, “Young person!” and a willing (and youthful) colleague would appear.
I could also count on my 9- and 10-year-olds for technical assistance. They know so much more than I do and are not the least bit intimidated by new technology.
One day I asked a tech-savvy child for help when my computer froze. She knew what to do but could tell I wasn’t processing her troubleshooting tips. Sighing gently, she said, “Mrs. James, if you will scoot over please, I’ll do it for you.” Less than a minute later, I was back in business. To this day I have no idea how she fixed my frozen computer.
Around the time iPads were new and very popular, a little boy approached me during reading class. He shook his head mournfully at the sight of the flip phone on my desk and said, “Mrs. James, you NEED an iPad.” In other words, it was high time I joined the 21st century. Anyone still using a flip phone of all things had to be in dire need of every other up-to-date device.
At home, my go-to person for computer assistance was always my daughter but then she grew up, went off to college, got married and now lives in West Virginia with my grandchildren.
My second go-to person at home is my perpetually weary husband. I say “weary” because he is weary of serving as on-call tech support whenever I am flummoxed by a computer or printer issue. I know he hears me muttering at my computer, “Don’t do this to me!” and wants to head for the hills.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought all my technological angst to a head. I had no choice but to up my flailing computer skills. It was either that or be left behind in the dust. My students needed me.
At first, teaching online made me feel like I had been thrown into the deep end with no clue how to swim. I had to learn a new computer platform (ThinkWave) that let me message parents and students and post assignments for downloading. Students emailed their work back to me for review.
Just as I was getting a handle on this, I realized that other teachers from my academy were holding weekly Zoom meetings with their children. Not only had I never hosted a Zoom meeting, I had never attended one and barely knew what Zoom was.
I was wary at first about setting up a Zoom account but knew it would be immeasurably valuable for my students. How I missed those little faces and hearing their ideas! Two colleagues offered help via email, and I discovered that the internet offered more information about Zoom than I could ever need in my lifetime.
All by myself (using internet instructions), I figured out how to set up “recurring Zoom sessions” for every Thursday. You would have thought I had conquered Mount Everest! I was that elated.
Since our first Zoom session, my gifted education classes reveled in meaningful Zoom discussions. It felt just like we were at school. We also took the time to informally catch up with one another, learning how COVID-19 was affecting our lives. The children submitted essays, poems and drawings for a keepsake booklet called Pandemic Ponderings. We shared our booklet entries through Zoom.
We discussed the recent SpaceX launch and what it meant for the future of American space travel. I held up a picture of the target pad and the reusable rocket that had amazingly landed there, perfectly synchronized.
When George Floyd’s death rocked our country and world, we talked about systemic racism and how we hoped the national and global protests would lead to lasting change. We agreed that reform is long overdue.
I am so grateful for Zoom and other platforms like it that allowed students and teachers to connect minds and hearts as we completed the school year. We were not together in person, but thanks to a computer screen, we were not fully apart.
I know I will never go back to my usual timidity regarding technology. Without it and the wonderful support of my home-schooling parents, my students would have lost nearly 21/2 months of their education.
Unprecedented times yield unprecedented consequences. For me, I gained a new appreciation for the technology available to us which is continually advancing. I intend to take advantage of it. Just call me a Zoomer boomer!
