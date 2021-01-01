Personal Adds: History reminds us of a generation that worked together

As the year 2020 came to a long awaited close, the pandemic-weary world is heartened and blessed by the distribution of two vaccines of proven efficacy, developed at astonishing speed. It will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants it, but the process has begun.
It can be tempting to loosen our resolve to follow CDC guidelines with the end of our nightmare in sight, but this is no time to let down our guard. Undoubtedly, many more people will get sick and many will die before many of us are vaccinated and the pandemic is firmly behind us.
Hospitals are at their breaking point. It is our responsibility to do our utmost to avoid contributing to the spread of the virus, not only for our own sake but for the sake of those around us. Simple safeguards include wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands and avoiding large, unnecessary gatherings.
Everyone is weary of all the protocols and precautions, everyone is ready to return to a normal way of living. The truth is that we won’t reach normality without personal sacrifice.
I am reminded of the many sacrifices our country willingly made during World War II, sacrifices made not only by our brave soldiers overseas but also by those on the home front.
I share age-appropriate information about WWII with my fourth grade reading students because it is the setting of our extensive novel study. The children are amazed by the resolve, patriotism and unity of our nation at that time when faced with a challenge that threatened humanity and freedom for all.
They learned that during WWII, children like themselves watched newsreels from the frontlines at the movies, listened to President Franklin Roosevelt’s fireside chats on the radio and endured rationing and air raid drills. They said goodbye to their fathers and older brothers who joined the military, followed the progress of the war at school and even helped with the war effort. Children rolled bandages for the troops and filled care packages. They collected blankets for refugees and metal scraps for airplane factories.
Moms worked in the factories (wearing pants!) while older ladies in the neighborhood took care of the children after school. Young people helped plant victory gardens as a way to offset food rationing. Families opened their homes to children who were relocated to the United States to escape the war.
We interviewed my mother who shared that even way out in the country where she grew up, they put up blackout curtains every night as required. She said, “I doubt that if the Nazis arrived they would be interested in bombing our little farmhouse, but up they went.”
No one complained about or questioned the protocols of that time. They knew that everyone was expected to do their part. They didn’t feel that their freedom was taken away by restrictions or rules, they knew that the rules were designed to protect them and ensure their safety.
How I wish we would model ourselves after the greatest generation, a generation that didn’t hesitate to work together as one nation for the common good.
