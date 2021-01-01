Personal Adds: History reminds us of a generation that worked together

As the year 2020 came to a long awaited close, the pandemic-weary world is heartened and blessed by the distribution of two vaccines of proven efficacy, developed at astonishing speed. It will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants it, but the process has begun.

It can be tempting to loosen our resolve to follow CDC guidelines with the end of our nightmare in sight, but this is no time to let down our guard. Undoubtedly, many more people will get sick and many will die before many of us are vaccinated and the pandemic is firmly behind us.

Hospitals are at their breaking point. It is our responsibility to do our utmost to avoid contributing to the spread of the virus, not only for our own sake but for the sake of those around us. Simple safeguards include wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands and avoiding large, unnecessary gatherings.

Everyone is weary of all the protocols and precautions, everyone is ready to return to a normal way of living. The truth is that we won’t reach normality without personal sacrifice.

I am reminded of the many sacrifices our country willingly made during World War II, sacrifices made not only by our brave soldiers overseas but also by those on the home front.