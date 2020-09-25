Personal Adds: Take time to thank those working in education

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are well into the start of a highly unprecedented school year. Thousands of K-12 students in North Carolina are learning virtually, while some are attending class in person two days per week and the other days online.

The administrators, teachers and other school staff members ... well, they are the glue that holds this all together. They surely fall into the category of essential workers.

The contribution of these vital individuals and others reminds me of an experience I had years ago. I was helping backstage for a summer production of the "Wizard of Oz" at the Stained Glass Playhouse in Winston-Salem, a black box-type theatre. Producing the iconic show in such a small space necessitated a challenging prop and scene-changing plan. Everyone with a small role was recruited to work backstage.

Most of us back there were just actors with little or no experience helping behind the curtain. Understandably, we faced our new responsibilities with trepidation. Each of us received a lengthy list of instructions (like a manual) telling us who must do what when.