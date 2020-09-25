Personal Adds: Take time to thank those working in education

We are well into the start of a highly unprecedented school year. Thousands of K-12 students in North Carolina are learning virtually, while some are attending class in person two days per week and the other days online.
The administrators, teachers and other school staff members ... well, they are the glue that holds this all together. They surely fall into the category of essential workers.
The contribution of these vital individuals and others reminds me of an experience I had years ago. I was helping backstage for a summer production of the "Wizard of Oz" at the Stained Glass Playhouse in Winston-Salem, a black box-type theatre. Producing the iconic show in such a small space necessitated a challenging prop and scene-changing plan. Everyone with a small role was recruited to work backstage.
Most of us back there were just actors with little or no experience helping behind the curtain. Understandably, we faced our new responsibilities with trepidation. Each of us received a lengthy list of instructions (like a manual) telling us who must do what when.
Our first try changing a scene was less than stellar. Using small flashlights, we frantically ruffled through “the manual,” whispering loudly as we tromped about bumping into various stage pieces and each other. The director sat in the theatre waiting, head in hands as 10 long minutes clicked by. Finally he called to us, “You can just forget it now, the audience went home!”
I am pleased to say that by the time opening night rolled around, we had knocked our time down to around one minute per scene change. We had no choice but to step up to the challenge and work together to do everything we could to manage the situation.
I was left with such an appreciation for what backstage folks do for a show. A play couldn’t go on without them!
Similarly, life has proceeded in 2020 because of the many dedicated individuals (educators included) who who have bravely stepped up in this time of new and urgent crisis. We are aware that they are on the front lines of the pandemic and the show (life) cannot go on without them. We should remember to express our heartfelt thanks.
Personal Adds is an occasional column reflecting on contemporary life. Send submissions to life@greensboro.com with “Personal Adds” in the subject line.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.