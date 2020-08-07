Paul Mengert, chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, announced that three Triad charities received $96,619 at the meeting of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority board on July 27.
Proceeds from the 11th annual PTI 5K/10K Run on the Runway will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point. These organizations provide food assistance to Triad residents.
Nearly 1,400 runners signed up to compete in the event that was to be held March 28, 2020, but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. More than 50 sponsors donated cash to help make the fundraiser a success.
Mengert noted that the authority’s event committee equaled last year’s $40,000 target for each beneficiary.
Honda Aircraft Company, Lindsey Architecture, ThermoFisher Scientific, Koury Aviation and Haeco were platinum sponsors.
Mengert also announced that Christopher Dunbar, a board member, will be the honorary chairman for the 2021 Run on the Runway that is expected to be held in the spring of 2021.
