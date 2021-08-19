Registration open for Creative Greensboro's Music Ensembles program

Creative Greensboro invites interested musicians to register for the fall semester of its Music Ensembles program. Individuals of high school age and older with previous instrumental or vocal experience are encouraged to join one or more of these volunteer music ensembles.
The ensembles serve as creative ambassadors for the community and perform at a variety of city-sponsored concerts throughout the year. Rehearsals for each ensemble begin in early September and registration deadlines vary by group.
- The Choral Society of Greensboro welcomes singers of all abilities to learn and perform repertoire ranging from symphonic choral works to traditional and contemporary choral literature under the direction of Jon Brotherton. The ensemble will rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 7. Singers should register by Sept. 28 for the fall concert and by Nov. 9 for the annual “Messiah” concert.
- The Greensboro Big Band invites musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music to participate under the direction of Matt Reid. The ensemble will rehearse Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 7; interested musicians should register by Oct. 15.
- The Greensboro Concert Band welcomes individuals with previous band experience to participate under the direction of Kiyoshi Carter. The ensemble will rehearse Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 13; musicians should register by Oct. 15.
- The Philharmonia of Greensboro invites musicians with previous orchestral experience to participate under the direction of Peter Perret. The ensemble rehearses Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 1; musicians should register by Oct. 15.
Interested members should plan to register prior to the published deadline, and include payment of the $25 participation fee; need-based fee assistance is available.
Visit www.creativegreensboro.com or contact Meredith Gornto at 336-373-2547 or Meredith.gornto@greensboro-nc.gov for more information.