Scout Achievements
Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Cole King, son of Betsy M. Leatherman and Michael J. King of Greensboro, and a member of Troop 316, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, King designed, planned and oversaw the construction of six picnic tables for YMCA Camp Weaver. The tables will be used by staff and campers.

King presented his Eagle mentor pin to his grandfather, Edwin H. Meade, at his Eagle ceremony, held May 15 at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church. The pin recognized Meade’s guidance and support of King.

Cole King

