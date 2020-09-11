GREENSBORO — SPCA of the Triad is inviting residents to an open house Saturday on the land where the group plans to build a new facility.
Guests can stop by the outdoor event noon to 7 p.m. at 2317 McKnight Mill Road in Greensboro to enjoy food trucks, participate in the annual Raffle For Rescues and listen to live music.
Kathy Sterling, vice president of the SPCA Board of Directors, said the local nonprofit relies heavily on the community's financial support. The group is fundraising to enable the move from its current facility at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.
“The SPCA Of The Triad has been caring for neglected, abandoned and injured animals for 22 years," she said in an email. "We are the only no-kill shelter in the area so we are a resource for all of the surrounding county shelters, while we also provide low cost rabies clinics to the public each month. Our rescue numbers increase each year but we are strained in our current facility."
The nonprofit, which owns the more than 13 acres upon which it plans to build, does not have an estimated start date for construction at this time.
“A new building will help us provide the best care for our animals," said Bryan Crossan, an SPCA volunteer. "The goal is to adopt out our animals to loving families as quickly as possible; however, some animals come to us with medical issues or behavior issues that result in them staying with us longer if we can’t find a foster. Our current facility is not equipped for our long-term residents.”
Saturday's event, which was planned many months ago, will adhere to social distancing guidelines and the state's mask mandate, organizers said.
