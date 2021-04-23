Spring gardening: Is that a flower or a weed?

“… anyone who spends much time in nature knows
you have to be at peace with what nature gives.”
— an acquaintance
It has been with pleasure that I’ve watched the spring blooms — hepatica, bloodroot, trillium, trout lilies, goldenseal, blue bells, bleeding hearts and more. Walks in the garden have been a delight of colors emerging from under fallen leaves. But wait, what is that? A weed?
To be honest, my yard is full of weeds, some to be yanked out immediately and some with which I have formed a treaty of sorts. If they don’t crowd out my favorites, I will begrudge them a little space. My curiosity about the attributes, good and bad, of invaders has led me astray many times and I find myself swamped with undesirables. To further acknowledge my faults, my control methods are mostly sporadic, which provides just the opportunity needed for aggressive invaders.
To justify my decision to keep a weed in the garden, I offer some information on one that found its way into our space via birds or other unknowable means. Robin’s plantain (erigeron pulchella) is a native plant known as a weed by many. However, it has attractive flowers and foliage as well as a less aggressive habit than some weeds.
In the wild, I often see this plant growing in clumps of multiple plants. Rarely do I see them in overwhelming numbers, and it is not often that they become a problem in the garden. Actually, the plants are now being cultivated and offered by a few nurseries, so I’m not too far off-base with my appreciation for them.
There are 179 different erigeron (fleabane) species across the U.S., most of them in western states. With the exception of Robin’s plantain, most fleabanes can be quite aggressive.
In Guilford County we have daisy fleabane (E. annuus), prairie fleabane (E. strigosus) and common fleabane (E. philadelphicus) in addition to Robin’s plantain. The common name fleabane is from an old belief that bunches of these plants kept in the house would dispel fleas. We now know that the plant does not have such properties, but the common name stuck.
Robin’s plantain grows from 1 to 3 feet tall and bears as many as 40 blossoms in the course of a summer, each a little more than ½ inch in diameter. The flowers have a yellow disc center surrounded with multitudes of slender white to pink petals. They look a little like mini-daisies.
The leaves, arranged alternately along a hairy stem, are lance-shaped and about 4 inches in length. They are edible, with a taste similar to spinach, but because they are a bit hairy are best when cooked rather than eaten raw.
Medicinal uses have historically included their assumed value as diuretics, astringents and digestive remedies. There is some indication that the leaves do have antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. As always, I caution against the ingestion of any plant that you have not discussed with your physician.
They grow in either full sun or partial shade and adapt to most soils. The plants are pollinated by bees, flies, wasps, moths and small butterflies.
Charming little seed heads that look like tiny dandelion puffs are filled with seeds to which a pappus is attached. The pappus is the white hair-like structure with a seed attached that carries the seed some distance from the parent plant with every wisp of a breeze.
Sadly, the plant fell victim to tidy mowing by the gentleman who helps me with that task. He maintains a park-like backyard for us which is much appreciated and he tolerates my insistence on leaving some wild things, so the loss is an agreeable compromise.
A non-native plant on the weedy side, that I would remove if seen, is coltsfoot (tussilago farfara). The common name is supposed to describe the shape of a horse footprint, which seems a bit imaginative to me. With a reputation for fast, aggressive spread (also playing a role in the common name coltsfoot) it has been shunned as a desirable plant. In fact, its ability to spread does not seem as aggressive as once thought.
The botanical name indicates its use in the Colonial era and earlier: Tussilago is from the Latin tussis which refers to its use as a cough suppressant. In fact, it first arrived on our shores from its native Europe, Asia and Africa for just that purpose. Now known to contain pyrrolizidine alkaloids, there are a few concerns of potential liver damage from such use, with recommendations that it be used in small amounts as an infusion (tea) except for children or for those who are pregnant or lactating.
Seen often in roadside ditches in the western part of our state, it has only recently been found in the Piedmont, where it appears to be spreading slowly. We never know what might bring it here, or when. When it does arrive it may be seen as an interesting plant with some of the same appeal as our native Robin’s plantain, but beware of its potential.
Germinating quickly from the time the seed hits the ground, a tap root grows 4 inches into the soil before above-ground growth alerts you to its presence. That root dies about four months later, but in the meantime, roots developing from the first nodes on the stem dig 5 feet deep into your soil. Good luck getting them out without a tiny piece breaking off and starting a new plant.
The flowering stems of coltsfoot appear early in spring before the leaves. Each stem sports a bright yellow flower an inch or so in diameter with a yellow disc center surrounded by hundreds of yellow petals in rows around the disc. The buds and flowers have been eaten (use caution) in salads, imparting a sweet anise-like flavor.
The leaves are eye-catching as well, with a large heart shape growing in a basal rosette around the flower stems. The leaves continue growing until they reach up to 8 inches in length. They are slightly toothed along the edges, giving them something of a wavy appearance.
The seedhead, like that of dandelions and fleabanes, is a puff of white pappi, the feather-like hairs attached to the seeds. Resist the urge to make a wish and blow them away or you will live to regret it as they drop into your lawn to germinate and grow.
There are more plants that arrive unbidden in our gardens, and some we plant and then regret. This is where beauty and curiosity can overpower our common sense. I encourage you to take a chance once in a while when you find a native weed with some beauty about it — remember that all plants started out as a weed. But keep an eye on it.
Katherine Schlosser is a member and volunteer with several state and national plant-related organizations. She is happy to hear from you at kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or 336-855-8022.