Spring gardening: Is that a flower or a weed?

They grow in either full sun or partial shade and adapt to most soils. The plants are pollinated by bees, flies, wasps, moths and small butterflies.

Charming little seed heads that look like tiny dandelion puffs are filled with seeds to which a pappus is attached. The pappus is the white hair-like structure with a seed attached that carries the seed some distance from the parent plant with every wisp of a breeze.

Sadly, the plant fell victim to tidy mowing by the gentleman who helps me with that task. He maintains a park-like backyard for us which is much appreciated and he tolerates my insistence on leaving some wild things, so the loss is an agreeable compromise.

A non-native plant on the weedy side, that I would remove if seen, is coltsfoot (tussilago farfara). The common name is supposed to describe the shape of a horse footprint, which seems a bit imaginative to me. With a reputation for fast, aggressive spread (also playing a role in the common name coltsfoot) it has been shunned as a desirable plant. In fact, its ability to spread does not seem as aggressive as once thought.