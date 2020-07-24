An engineer by skill and trade, William “Bill” Sellers likely flow-charted his Navy career as early as the third grade.
“I read a book about Navy football and that cinched it,” he said. Friendly persuasion may have come from his Navy father, who flew combat missions from an aircraft carrier during World War II’s Battle of the Coral Sea.
Beyond friendly persuasion, Sellers’ father approved his son’s enlistment in the U.S. Navy Reserve at age 17. A year later, young Sellers received a Secretary of the Navy appointment to the Naval Academy.
During summers of his academy years, Midshipman Sellers was exposed to Navy aviation at Pensacola, Fla.; the Marine Corps at Little Creek, Va.; and submarines at Charleston, S.C.
He recapped those experiences recently. “Pensacola was very special for me. My father went through flight school at Pensacola after being selected as an enlisted man. It was at Pensacola where he met a beautiful young WAVE who ran a Link Trainer Flight Simulator. They were married in 1945, I came along in 1946, the first of three children.”
Things could have worked out quite differently at Pensacola — the Sellers children were told later by their mother that a Marine aviator she Link-trained asked her out for a date, but she turned him down. His name was Ted Williams.
“Connections to Pensacola and aviation could not overcome my impressions of the submarine service while in Charleston,” he said. “I was sold on subs!”
Admiral Hyman G. Rickover developed the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine and is recognized as the father of naval nuclear propulsion. He was also the gate-keeper through whom Bill Sellers had to pass to serve in nuclear submarines.
“The interview with ADM Rickover came in 1967 during my senior year at the academy. His approval was typically unique — ‘Get out of here,’” as Sellers recalled. Uniqueness only partially describes Rickover. His 63 years of active duty service is the longest of any U.S. military personnel.
Whereas Navy aviators are awarded an insignia of gold wings, Navy submarine officers are awarded gold dolphin pins. Enlisted submariners earn silver dolphin pins.
Dolphin pins come with a cost. Space does not permit the list of schools across the country that Sellers attended on his journey. However, a short list of curricula will make the point: physics (calculus-based and nuclear), dynamics (fluid and thermo), chemistry, radiation, metallurgy and reactor principles.
If that sounds challenging, it should. Navy nuclear training is widely acknowledged as the U.S. military’s most academically demanding program.
In 1970, Sellers received his first submarine assignment — division officer aboard the USS Greenling. Assignments aboard the USS Sam Rayburn and USS Pollack came next.
Sellers tells of reporting aboard the USS Greenling for the second time — 10 years after he first served on the ship. “I was really surprised to be assigned to the Greenling again — this time as executive officer.”
Sandwiched between tours at sea, Sellers served in a shore-based unit in New Orleans and obtained a master’s degree in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.
In 1986, Sellers became commanding officer of the USS Andrew Jackson. “The Andrew Jackson and the Sam Rayburn were two-crew ships.” He saw my hand go up and realized a pause was in order.
It wasn’t as complicated as I thought. Two-crew submarines have two crews. Each crew has approximately 13 officers and 130 enlisted men. Navy colors are blue and gold. Submarine crews are Blue and Gold. When the Blue crew goes out on patrol, the Gold crew stays on shore — and vice-versa.
When asked about a favorite memory, “A chief petty officer asked to have his re-enlistment ceremonies during a port visit in Morocco — and he wanted to re-enlist on a camel! Ship’s captains do not disappoint their CPOs! The chief, the executive officer and I each had our own rented camel for the ceremony.”
Both Sellers and the Andrew Jackson made their last patrol in 1987. He retired in 1988; the ship was inactivated in 1988. He completed six SSBN (submarine ballistic missile nuclear) deterrent patrols, and spent eight years on SSN (submarine nuclear) submarines during his Navy career.
After three sea tours as a bachelor, Sellers married Virginia Jeffreys. The two New Jersey natives met on a blind date. They settled in the Triad in 1988. Bill Sellers was a project manager for AT&T until he retired again in 2011.
The Sellers are active members of Westover Church, where he has served as elder and moderator.
