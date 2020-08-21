There were dark cool nooks by sheltered streams,
spicy groves of pine and spruce, wooded slopes and rocky dells,
and meadows rich with summer bloom …
— W. Hamilton Gibson, 1881
Though the coronavirus pandemic has impeded the freedom to roam at will, we can wander closer to home and dream of better days. While my range for exploring has been reduced mostly to my yard, it is the smaller things that have caught my attention.
While out watering parched plants recently, I noticed a carpenter bee intent on gaining nectar from a tiny goldenrod flower (Solidago odora). Carpenter bees are about the same size as bumblebees (about an inch in length), so rather large for getting into a flower little more than one-quarter inch across. However, with their short mouth parts, and proper balancing using adjacent flowers, they manage quite well, picking up pollen at the same time.
For larger flowers, especially those with nectar held at the base of a long tube (Salvias and Penstemon, for example), carpenter bees compensate for their short proboscis by employing their mandibles to cut a slit at the bottom of the flower to get to the nectar. When they cut into a flower, they are considered robbers, as they collect no pollen and thus provide no pollination services in return for the nectar taken.
They also use a buzz pollination technique to get to nectar and pollen in flowers that are difficult to get into. I watched a bumblebee once, which uses the same technique, as it worked its way into a sky blue gentian that was still mostly closed at the top. It rapidly vibrated its body, shaking loose the pollen in the flower and working its way down to the nectar. By the time it got there, all I could see was its tiny backside. Even from within the flower, I could hear the buzzing and see the wiggling body.
Carpenter bees are easy to distinguish from bumblebees in spite of the similarity of color and size. While bumblebees are fuzzy all over with black and white-to-yellow furry bands, carpenter bees have shiny black hairless abdomens and whitish to yellowish shoulders. The males also have a whitish patch on their face. You are most likely to encounter male carpenter bees, as their job is to attract females and defend their territory while the females are busy building their nest. Sitting on our deck in summer we see many males, as they zip around our heads, menacingly hovering beside our faces trying to scare us away.
For all their ferocity, it is all talk — they have no stinger, and should a carpenter bee feel threatened enough to bite, they rely on their mandibles out of desperation. Should you be bitten, it will be far less bothersome than a sting. Only the females have a stinger, which can be used multiple times without harm to the bee. Fortunately, carpenter bees and bumblebees are not aggressive creatures, using their defense mechanisms only when in immediate danger.
The mandibles of these insects are used to scratch out little bits of wood as they create tunnels into soft wood; it is the work of the females. The tunnels are cut straight into the wood, with branching off to the sides. When egg laying time has arrived, an egg is deposited on top of a small provision of nectar and pollen. The bits of chewed sawdust mixed with saliva are then used to partition off the egg, and the process is repeated.
They are solitary rather than social bees, but on occasion a few daughters may remain in the nest with their mother. The work is divided, some going out to collect nectar and pollen, the other remaining in the nest to create spaces for the next generation. Males often find their homes in old nests. All can overwinter and live up to three years.
Mating begins in April with a nodding and dipping dance that can include a dozen males and only a few females. Mating occurs in flight.
Goldenrod is a favorite food source for bees so if you have it in your yard the flowers will soon be visited by bees that have no interest in you, only your flowers. You may also see another interesting creature, a Solidago or banana spider, so named for their color, crawling across a flower. The color is so close to that of the flowers that they are easily overlooked, by us and by prey. The first time I saw one I had carried a bunch of wildflowers into the house and didn’t see it until I noticed movement across a small sunflower. I was startled to see it was a well-camouflaged spider of respectable size.
The spiders also frequent white flowers for which they change their color to white, a process that can take a number of days to complete. A patch of goldenrod attracts so many small insects that food for the spiders is plentiful and they don’t have to waste energy changing color. I did read that the spiders will attack bumblebees, too, but most that I have seen are too small for that. Perhaps they are larger by autumn, when goldenrod is one of the more abundant flowers.
Goldenrod has properties that also made it useful for Native American tribes, many of whom made a wash of stems and leaves to soothe rashes and heal wounds. It was also used, historically, to treat kidney stones and sore throats, and as an antiseptic. The dried flowers and leaves of Solidago odora make a pleasant anise-scented tea.
We have 40 species of goldenrod in North Carolina, making identification a challenge. It is fun to try to tell one from another but time-consuming and frustrating. Anise-scented goldenrod is the exception as it is the only one that has such a pleasing fragrance. Just crush a leaf and you will know you have found it.
