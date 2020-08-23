I was nearing the end of my freshman year in college when I stumbled upon a post on social media about a litter of free border collie puppies.
It had been about a year since my family lost our dogs Rusty and Dusty within a few months of one another, so we'd been toying with the idea of getting a new dog.
It didn't take much convincing.
My dad and I pointed at road signs the whole way to pick out our puppy, saying, “Hey, we could name her that.” But then we got there and saw that the cutest one and the runt of the bunch was a boy, so we spent the whole ride home pointing at road signs, saying, “Hey, we could name HIM that!”
Gibson — named after the guitar maker and not a road sign, by the way — spent the ride home climbing from my lap into my father’s lap, over and over again, cementing right then and there who he liked best.
Now 5 years old, Gibson, who started off costing no more than a tank of gas, turned out to be quite an expensive pup.
What began as a seemingly harmless tendency to adventure into the woods near my parent's rural property led to a confrontation with coyotes when he was just a little over 2 years old.
I was out of town with my brothers when my parents found Gibson passed out by the bushes, his long coat of hair covering his wounds. Based on the way he was behaving, they assumed he'd been hit by a car. The veterinarian suspected coyotes were responsible.
Too many weeks of vet visits and feeding him his doggy antibiotics and wondering “is he going to make it?” led to a deeper appreciation for Gibson than I’ve ever had for a pet — sorry Rusty, Dusty and both of the cats named Kitty.
Gibson is getting treated like royalty for the rest of his days.
Maybe his trips outside nowadays involve a leash or a close eye, but one thing hasn't changed: It's still obvious he has a favorite person.
He makes that perfectly clear when he gallops away from me, hops into my dad's lap and rolls onto his back, wounding my ego the same way he did on that first ride home.
But, hey, my dad deserves it. He's the one who paid those vet bills.
