If this pandemic - and the restrictions on restaurant dining - doesn’t end soon, I’ll have to trade in all my clothes for the extra-extra-large sizes.
First, when you eat out, they only give you so much food. Most times, I usually eat about half of what I get and bring the rest home. So, I don’t eat as much at any given meal.
Secondly, when you cook at home, you eat a lot more. I have never learned to cook for one person. So, if I make chili beans or spaghetti, even if I share them with friends, I am still stuck with at least a half a pot full. I end up eating it more than one night. And, in hopes of getting rid of as much as possible so I won’t have to eat it any more days than absolutely necessary, I stuff in more at one time.
Don’t mention freezing it. I only have a small freezer over my refrigerator and that usually is full with things like Brunswick stew and all those little Stouffer individual meals that are easier and faster to cook. After all, why waste time cooking a full meal when I can grab one out of the freezer, pop it in the microwave and have it ready in 10 minutes or less?
And, when I cook a meal, I have to have dessert! Again, I share those sweet treats with others but, then, if it’s something I really like – chocolate pie or strawberry cobbler – I sort of think twice before I give some of it to anyone else. After all, it’s not every day I get made-from-scratch desserts fresh out of the oven.
Usually, my grandsons Thomas, 17, and Joseph, 11, spend the summer months with me and their other grandparents, Larry and Deloris Trent. Although I cook when they are here, we are on the go almost daily and go swimming several times a week, but the YMCA is closed now – because of coronavirus safety – so that is out. We have to stay home.
The boys arrived the first of August for a week with me. Since my grandchildren could stand in a chair beside me, I have taught them to cook. All of them, except Jasmine, enjoy cooking, and she tells everyone she is the taste tester.
So, I am cooking roast beef – can’t forget the ‘taters and gravy – spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, and more of their favorite meals.
Thomas loves cheesecakes and that often is what he wants for his birthday cake. He also wants to become a chef and hopes one day to have his own specialty bakery – probably with cheesecakes as the headliner. So, when Thomas visits, we always make at least one cheesecake. Last year for Christmas, I compiled a cheesecake cookbook for him. I have since been filing away any and all cheesecake recipes I see to add to his cookbook.
Years ago, I collected cheesecake recipes, planning to have them published. When I notified the publisher all 300 recipes had been typed in the correct format, etc., they asked a bombshell question: Had I actually prepared all of them? I had to verify I had tested each and every recipe. With 300, that was almost an impossibility and would take months, cooking one or two a day, not to mention the cost of buying all that cream cheese. I scrapped that idea, thinking I would look for another publisher at a later date. Then, my computer crashed and I lost all those recipes.
However, when in my boredom, I decided to de-clutter my house, guess what I found tucked away in a file cabinet – A fat file with all 300 of those “lost” cheesecake recipes in it. Then, I pulled out another file with even more cheesecake recipes. Retyping all of those is now at the bottom of my to-do list.
As Thomas and I were looking at his cheesecake cookbook collection, he decided on the Peanut Butter Truffle Cheesecake, one that takes a lot of time and effort. But, let’s face it, we had plenty of time.
Then, we looked at the new recipes I had scanned into my computer for his cookbook. At the very bottom of the list, he spotted another one, Warm Fudge-Filled Cheesecake. We added it to our kitchen excursion plans.
A couple of weeks ago, I went to a cookout at a neighbor’s house and she served a Banana Pudding Cake. When I told Thomas about it, guess what we added to our “To-Do” cooking list! I should have known better than show him that because he declares that his Nana, Deloris Trent, makes the best banana pudding in the world and always fixes one for him when he is at her house. I never make one for the boys because that is Deloris’ specialty that they relate to her and will always remember her when they think about banana pudding. And, mine surely would never match up.
Anyway, the shopping list is complete and we are heading for the grocery store shortly. Then, I’ll don my biggest, loosest “house dress,” and we’ll start working on adding those inches to my waistline!
We cooked all three desserts and shared them with others, although we sampled some of each and set aside some for the boys to take home. Joseph and Thomas had some good sharing time and I was amazed at how patient Thomas was with Joseph as he showed him how to measure, pour and mix.
The boys are gone now. I miss them so much when they leave. I just wish those extra pounds would vanish as quickly. So do my scales and the zippers on my jeans!
