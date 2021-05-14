UNCG graduate student helps identify accessible features at city parks

GREENSBORO — From the paved walking trail at Barber Park to the accessible fishing pier at Country Park, there are a lot of options to enjoy if you get around on wheels or with another mobility device.
And now, thanks to one UNCG student, it’s a lot easier to find those places.
Meredith Murray, who received her Master of Science from UNCG on May 7, spent the last four months touring city of Greensboro park facilities. Her work focused on identifying inclusive and accessible features as part of her community recreation capstone project.
Her data was used to update the Parks and Recreation website, greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation and also will be used in future department printed publications.
Murray, who grew up in Raleigh, originally thought she might like to be a park ranger when she came to UNCG’s School of Health and Human Sciences’ Recreation and Parks Management concentration.
The program prepares people for traditional recreation field jobs, such as managing an athletics program or senior center, as well as positions in therapeutic recreation, which uses recreation as a therapeutic tool.
“The more I went through the curriculum, I realized I had such a passion for the community recreation side of things, and especially learning how to make parks more inclusive for people with disabilities,” Murray said. “There are so many people that are not necessarily considered when people design parks and design programs, and I think that needs to change.”
Murray reached out to the Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) unit to propose doing her thesis project on city parks.
“I wanted to visit the parks and highlight what is currently accessible or inclusive and what improvements could be made to those parks that would make them more so,” Murray said.
AIR coordinator Sharon Williams was excited about the project.
“I wanted to work with Meredith because it’s something that is needed in our community, so individuals with disabilities know what to expect when they go to our parks,” Williams said.
An accessible park feature is one that can be reasonably accessed by someone using a mobility device, such as a cane, walker or wheelchair. An inclusive park feature is physically accessible by someone using a mobility device and has additional characteristics to make it more usable by people with varying abilities, such as sensory play features designed for children with low vision or a sensory disorder.
Throughout the recreation industry, there is growing interest in building parks that go beyond federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and using “universal design” standards that allow a space to be accessed and understood by the greatest number of people.
Murray said some park spaces look inclusive at first glance. “Then you realize there is no curb cut from the road to playground,” she said. “You can’t actually get any type of mobility device into the road and the park.”
Universal design standards help individuals with disabilities and beyond. For instance, adding a ramp instead of stairs helps both a parent pushing a stroller and a person using a wheelchair.
“You don’t necessarily have to make these special structures for individuals with disabilities. You just have to design with all groups in mind,” Murray said.
The city has accessible park features — from a new inclusive kayak launch and accessible play equipment to ADA compliant bathrooms — across its facilities. Murray set out to identify each of them, so the department could more easily identify the parks and trails that offered those features and market those parks as accessible.
“I wanted the project to bring awareness to the community about what Parks and Recreation has to offer the community,” Murray said.
She set out to evaluate every major city park facility — an effort that proved challenging given the vast amount of green space Greensboro Parks and Recreation holds. Murray ended up evaluating 38 properties, including all lakes, botanical gardens and regional parks.
She was impressed by what she saw at Keeley Park. The northeast Greensboro parks Phase II renovation was completed last year. There are accessible features throughout the park, including raised flower beds, paved walking paths and a new accessible parking lot.
The crown jewel is the inclusive Up in the AIR (Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation) playground, with a roll-in playscape and merry-go-round, a soft but firm play surface, a zip line and swings with harnesses, and sensory play features designed to be enjoyed by all people.
“I was blown away with that park. It was the coolest park I have been to. It’s great to see that is something we have in our community,” Murray said.
Using Murray’s research, the department website has been updated to identify features that are accessible or inclusive, to make it easier for residents to plan their park visit.
The facility guide in Discover Greensboro, the department’s magazine, will also be updated to identify the parks with accessible features. The department is also developing a brochure that the AIR unit can share with interested residents.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist at the City of Greensboro. Contact her at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.