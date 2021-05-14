UNCG graduate student helps identify accessible features at city parks

Murray reached out to the Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) unit to propose doing her thesis project on city parks.

“I wanted to visit the parks and highlight what is currently accessible or inclusive and what improvements could be made to those parks that would make them more so,” Murray said.

AIR coordinator Sharon Williams was excited about the project.

“I wanted to work with Meredith because it’s something that is needed in our community, so individuals with disabilities know what to expect when they go to our parks,” Williams said.

An accessible park feature is one that can be reasonably accessed by someone using a mobility device, such as a cane, walker or wheelchair. An inclusive park feature is physically accessible by someone using a mobility device and has additional characteristics to make it more usable by people with varying abilities, such as sensory play features designed for children with low vision or a sensory disorder.

Throughout the recreation industry, there is growing interest in building parks that go beyond federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and using “universal design” standards that allow a space to be accessed and understood by the greatest number of people.