REIDSVILLE Like most people headed for their first-ever job, Ryan Clabeaux admitted he was “so excited and a little nervous.”
Arriving at Monterrey Mexican Grill about 15 minutes before they opened at 11 a.m. July 6, Ryan was greeted by server Alex Jasso, who talked with the newest employee before giving him a spray bottle of cleaner and a cloth to clean tables.
A short while later, Alex and Ryan returned to the table where Ryan’s mother, Suzi, and younger brother, Gunner, 4, were just finishing their lunch.
Ryan was grinning from ear to ear as he flashed the $5 bill he had earned in his short work experience.
Not many people get hired immediately but, the day before, Ryan and his family had gone to Monterrey’s after church. As regular customers, they were greeted by Alex.
“He always speaks and checks on us and we’ve always enjoyed his smile and great service,” Suzi said. Jokingly, she told Alex her oldest Ryan needed a job. A few minutes later, Alex brought out spray cleaner for the tables and gave it and a rag to Ryan.
“He spoke so nicely to him and told him how to clean the table,” Suzi said. When Ryan had finished, Alex invited him to come back the next day to fill out an application, and told the child how to dress, including bringing a mask to wear.
“Well, my seven-year-old that never forgets anything, talked and talked about it and how excited he was,” Suzi said. And, although she felt Alex may have been “just picking with him to be nice,” that night, Suzi and Ryan picked out everything he needed for the next day.
Monday morning, Ryan was ready to “go to work.”
His mother reminded him about eye contact, saying “yes sir/ma’am, no sir/ma’am,” smiling, not touching his face or nose, sneezing into his arm, being polite and also doing what he was asked with a smile. They also discussed washing his hands and not touching other people’s food.
“I also explained that he probably wouldn’t be able to do anything and, if so, not to be upset; just to keep smiling,” the mother explained, adding she also told Ryan about the importance of arriving early for work.
Although Alex may have been a little surprised to see Ryan dressed for and ready to work, Suzi said, “He was great. He talked with him, took pictures with him.”Alex also read over the resume, including his work experience and skills, Suzi had created the previous night. Suzie said she thought her son, who will begin second grade in the fall, had great skills for a seven-year-old.
Then, to his mother’s surprise, Alex took Ryan to “work” while Gunner and Suzi enjoyed cheese dip and chicken while waiting for Ryan to “finish his shift.”
“I didn’t think, as a little boy he wouldn’t come, but he came in,” Alex said, adding not only did Ryan clean tables and fill tea pitchers, he also filled the ice machine.
One of Ryan’s highlights was helping Alex get ready to work by putting straws, napkins, pens and a notebook in Alex’s apron pocket.
When Alex brought Ryan back to his mother, both were smiling. An excited Ryan explained all he did and saw, and held up a $5 bill.
In his first ever newspaper interview by telephone last week, Ryan explained how he put two straws in his pocket to give them out to people.
His favorite task was “filling up the tea pitchers,” Ryan said. “I gave Alex a hug, too.”
When Ryan went to shake Alex’s hand before they left, Alex gave his little employee a big hug.
Alex, 45, has known the Clabeaux family for about 20 years, since they visit the restaurant almost every Sunday. The server who managed El Parral for 12 years before moving to Monterrey, said he always stops and talks with the family. Alex also has been teaching Ryan Spanish words.
“I told him it was hard work and he needed to get an education to get a good job and a good life,” Alex said. While teaching his protégé the basics of being a server, Alex also told him “You can help your mama and daddy and be a good boy.”
Before Ryan left the restaurant, he gave his mentor “a big hug and said ‘I love you’,” said Alex, the father of a seven-year-old girl, Summer Winfield Jasso.
“If you have a dream for finding a good job, you need to have an education and you can do everything you want,” Alex said. “I love this little boy so much. I saw him when he was born and now he is a big boy.”
“Alex didn’t have to take this time with my son and really didn’t have to give him any money,” Suzi said later. “On top of all that, they would not let us pay for our meal. Monterrey and the employees, especially Alex, not only made my son’s day, they made this mama’s day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.