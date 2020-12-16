Cookies make the holidays merry: 5 great recipes

December is the month of cookies.

Everywhere you look, there are cookies. Cookies at office parties (well, maybe not this year). Cookies at holiday gatherings (assuming there will be such things). Random people standing on street corners handing out delicious fresh-baked cookies to strangers (OK, this has never happened to me, but a fellow can hope).

It has been an unusual year. Perhaps you have noticed. But even so, people are finding ways to keep up the Christmas cookie tradition.

One reader wrote to say that her annual cookie exchange party is still going on this year, but virtually ("with real live cookies"). She has worked out a plan by which her friends bake cookies, put them in plastic bags for each person, drops those bags off in a plastic box at the host's house, and the host then collates all the cookies and delivers them to each of the guests.

Yes, it's a lot of work. But it's cookies. Cookies. Cookies are worth any amount of trouble. I even have a colleague who went to the trouble of breaking her hand just so I would bake her some cookies. It seemed excessive, but it worked.