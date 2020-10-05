 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darrell & Stella Harris Champion of Hope program to be virtual at 8 p.m. Oct. 6
0 comments

Darrell & Stella Harris Champion of Hope program to be virtual at 8 p.m. Oct. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army of High Point launched its fourth annual Darrell & Stella Harris Champion of Hope Event virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with a silent auction. The link to bid is bidpal.net/salarmy. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Bidders may also text salarmy to 243725 or call 336-881-5436 to register.

A virtual program will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyHP.

The live event will include sponsor recognitions, an introduction from The Salvation Army of High Point’s new corps officers, Captains Lars-Otto and Ingrid Ljungholm, and will be followed by the announcement of the Champion of Hope award recipients. 

For information, call 336-881-5400.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News