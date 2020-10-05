Darrell & Stella Harris Champion of Hope program to be virtual at 8 p.m. Oct. 6

The Salvation Army of High Point launched its fourth annual Darrell & Stella Harris Champion of Hope Event virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with a silent auction. The link to bid is bidpal.net/salarmy. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Bidders may also text salarmy to 243725 or call 336-881-5436 to register.
A virtual program will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyHP.
The live event will include sponsor recognitions, an introduction from The Salvation Army of High Point’s new corps officers, Captains Lars-Otto and Ingrid Ljungholm, and will be followed by the announcement of the Champion of Hope award recipients.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
